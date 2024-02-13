Google co-founder Sergey Brin's ex Nicole Shanahan donates $4 million to RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl ad: Report





Nicole Shanahan, a lawyer and ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, was reportedly the driving force behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s $7 million presidential campaign ad during this year's Super Bowl. There is.

Shanahan, who was rumored to have had an affair with her billionaire friend Elon Musk and whose divorce from Brin was finalized last fall, revealed that she donated $4 million to American Values ​​2024, a super PAC in charge of advertising. I made it.

The prominent Democratic donor told The New York Times that her donation was specifically intended to cover the cost of a 30-second ad spot.

Mr. Shanahan also reportedly assisted in the final edit of the ad and helped resolve legal concerns from CBS Sports and Paramount regarding the commercial, which closely resembles a famous ad from former President John F. Kennedy's 1960 campaign. It is being

Shanahan said in an interview with the Times that it seemed like the perfect time to emphasize that he was running for president.

Nicole Shanahan and Sergey Brin divorced last year. Drew Altizer Photo/Shutterstock

When the super PAC's original Super Bowl ad concept fell through due to concerns that it might violate campaign coordination rules, Mr. Shanahan reportedly led a small team to intervene and He says he has begun pouring ideas into campaign ads.

Shanahan told the outlet he had never seen the 1960 Kennedy ad, which was featured prominently in the final product. Legal concerns were reportedly alleviated because the original ad is considered public domain.

Kennedy, 70, is running for president as a third-party candidate. The environmental lawyer has faced harsh criticism over his anti-vaccine views and from critics in both parties who fear his presence in the race will hurt the re-election chances of leading candidates. exposed to criticism.

Nicole Shanahan and Sergey Brin got married in 2018.Getty Images for the Academy of Motion Picture Museum

Shanahan has made it clear that he is not anti-vaxxer, but he acknowledged that he has doubts about the harm caused by vaccines. She cited President Kennedy's focus on environmental protection, vaccine safety and children's health issues as reasons for her support.

She admitted that she was very disappointed in RFK Jr.'s decision to run as an independent, but ultimately decided to support him anyway.

I believe there is an environmental health crisis in this country, Shanahan added. I believe Americans deserve clean water. And we cannot achieve that in the current political climate.

Some members of the Kennedy family expressed outrage over the Super Bowl ad. A 30-second ad for the RFK Jr. campaign that aired during the Super Bowl.Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Shanahan previously donated to President Biden's campaign in 2020 and gave up to $6,600 to Kennedy's campaign this election cycle.

President Kennedy apologized to his family about the ad on Sunday night, but some family members reportedly felt it was insensitive to JFK's legacy, and it's hard to believe if the Super Bowl ad caused any family member pain. I wrote to X that I was sorry.

Nicole Shanahan is an attorney and investor.Getty Images of Gold House

This ad was created and aired by American Values ​​Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. i love you all. God bless you, Kennedy wrote.

Despite the apology, Kennedy still had the ad pinned to the top of his X profile as of Tuesday morning.

Shanahan, who married Bryn in 2018, strongly denied claims in a shocking Wall Street Journal report that she and Musk had a brief affair in late 2021.

Elon and I had sex, like a moment of passion, but was that the end? No, Shanahan told People last year. Did we have a romantic relationship? No, we didn't have an affair.

