How to make your state an AI leader in 2024 – American Legislative Exchange Council

ALEC's enduring principles of limited government, free markets, and federalism, combined with our common-sense model policies, serve as an ideal template for states to excel as leaders in emerging innovation.

Policymakers must keep in mind that artificial intelligence is fundamentally a tool that works effectively to augment humans, rather than completely replace them. Today, there are no AI tools or software alive, and no sentient so-called artificial general intelligence (AGI). Although AI has made great strides over the past decade and even over the past year, it still makes mistakes and often gives illusions to data presented as factual information. Continuous human monitoring and guidance will remain essential for the foreseeable future.

To preserve the economic and societal benefits of AI while reducing the risk of harm, it is important for lawmakers to avoid overly stringent regulation of the technology itself at this early stage in the product lifecycle. . Instead, states will welcome private entrepreneurs to experiment and pioneer the next wave of technological wonders, allowing consumers and markets, rather than government regulators, to decide which products are winners. Should.

If government intervention is absolutely necessary, regulation should be tailored to focus on specific harmful practices, rather than the technology itself. In many cases, federal, state, and local governments already have sufficient legislation in place to address many of these issues in technology-neutral ways. It would be better for legislators to leverage existing laws to address concerns rather than enact duplicate statutes or entirely new regulatory bodies. Existing state institutions and judicial systems are often already equipped to adjudicate AI-related disputes.

Finally, lawmakers should be careful to base their regulatory proposals on facts, rather than relying on hypothetical horror or science fiction stories to determine the state's future.

ALEC Model Policy: Stop Deepfake CSAM Law and Stop Nonconsensual Distribution of Intimate Deepfake Media

The widespread adoption of new digital technologies, such as generative AI, has the potential to disrupt the regulatory landscape. One potential gap in the law is child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and non-consensual intimate media that is generated, altered or manipulated using AI tools or deepfakes (also known as revenge porn). ).

These two ALEC model policies reassert the original intent of the legislators, criminalize possession and distribution of CSAM, and extend existing statutes already in place that target illegal, non-consensual intimate deepfakes. It is intended to strengthen. This simple surgical model language modernizes existing law to account for the realities of an AI world without giving government agencies more power than absolutely necessary.

