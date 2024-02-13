Bad weather has forced Japan's space agency to postpone the launch of its flagship rocket's second test flight.





TOKYO — Japan's Space Agency on Tuesday postponed the launch of the second test flight of its new flagship rocket, the H3 series, scheduled for this week due to expected bad weather at the launch site. The delay comes as Japan's space authorities scramble to ensure a successful launch, a year after the rocket's debut flight failed.

Masashi Okada, H3 project manager at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), said lightning and strong winds were expected at the launch site at the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. The launch was originally scheduled for Thursday.

The agency plans to decide on a new release date as early as Wednesday, he said.

The launch is seen as an important test after Japan's debut flight failed in March last year, and the rocket had to be destroyed along with the advanced land observation satellite ALOS-3 it was carrying. .

The debacle sparked disappointment and uncertainty about Japan's space exploration program, and concerns were further heightened in April when a spacecraft designed by a Japanese company crashed during an attempt to land on the moon.

JAXA and its prime contractor, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, have identified and mitigated an electrical problem that may have led to the H3 rocket's second stage engine failing to ignite and carefully rehearsed for the upcoming second test flight. I did it.

Although it has been a turbulent year, Okada said they have taken all possible measures.

Okada said the mission's main goal is to get the rocket into its intended orbit.

JAXA is also aiming to put the rocket's payload into its planned orbit, but this time the H3 will carry a 2.6-metric ton mock-up of an ALOS satellite called VEP-4 rather than the real thing.

It will also carry a micro-observation satellite developed by Canon Electronics that can take still images and videos with high-speed processing, and two micro-observation satellites jointly developed by Seiren and several companies and universities.

The launch of the H3 rocket had already been delayed for more than two years due to delays in engine development. The rocket is Japan's first new series in more than 20 years, and is being built by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for 220 billion yen (approximately $1.5 billion) as a cheaper and more globally competitive successor to Japan's trademark H-2A. was developed at a cost of It is scheduled to retire after its 50th launch.

The H3 can carry a larger payload than the H-2A at half the launch cost and is equipped with a newly developed hydrogen-fueled main engine.

After JAXA's historic precision lunar landing with a spacecraft launched from an H-2A rocket last month, hopes were high that it could demonstrate Japan's competitiveness against the United States and rival China. ing. In early January, the 48th H-2A rocket successfully placed a reconnaissance satellite into its planned orbit.

Masayuki Niitsu, Mitsubishi's H3 project manager, said there is growing demand for rockets that can stably launch constellations of satellites.

We want to successfully launch our second H3 rocket and demonstrate our capabilities to potential customers, he said, adding that H3 has the potential to compete with global giants such as SpaceX.

