How Google Maps will use AI to stop scammers and fake reviews in 2023





Summary Google used AI to remove over 45% of fake reviews on Google Maps in 2023 by analyzing longer time periods and irregular review patterns. When businesses report an influx of fake reviews, Google uses this feedback to fine-tune its algorithm and improve its effectiveness. Google aims to rely more on AI and machine learning tools to combat fraud and spam on Google Maps as it continues to be a valuable source of information.

Google Maps is a huge treasure trove of information and data that many people rely on. This makes it a valuable target for scammers, spammers, and nefarious fake reviews, leading to a constant battle between Google and these bad actors. Thanks to the help of AI, Google believes it is on top. The company shared the machine learning advances it has made to improve maps for everyone in 2023.

Google has been using machine learning to spot fake reviews for years, but its latest upgrade in 2023 allowed it to “remove over 45% more fake reviews” than the previous year, the company said. New algorithms work faster to spot anomalies, such as when a business receives an unusually large number of 1- or 5-star reviews at once, or when someone leaves the same review for multiple businesses. We achieved this by considering a longer period of time.

The company was able to fine-tune its algorithm thanks to the help of companies who noticed an influx of fake reviews and reported them to Google. Some people report being contacted by scammers to get a better rating on Google Maps. By using and analyzing all this information, Google can feed it all back into its algorithms to be more vigilant against scams like this. Additionally, Google also took legal action against some of the bigger scammers in 2023.

A year earlier, in 2022, Google released a similar report. In it, the company described similar advances in machine learning, but also shared insights into low-quality content that is blocked, such as blurry images or content that violates content policies. At the time, the company also successfully filed a lawsuit to quash a larger fraud.

In 2024, Google will see even more success with automated tools to fight Maps fraud and spam. The company made no mention of the use of new AI tools like Gemini in its 2023 report. Google is likely to rely even more on its AI and machine learning tools, as Google Maps remains one of the world's largest and most complete datasets.

While it's important to keep problematic content out, Google also needs to ensure that it can defend itself against unwarranted claims. Maps receives 20 million posts per day, so false positives can occur. As with moderating the Play Store, we need to make sure we can identify these and provide solutions.

