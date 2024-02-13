TechUK recognizes the top 200 fastest growing technology companies in the UK public sector





Image: @cemagraphics | iStock Tussell and TechUK have announced the third annual Tech200 Awards. This highlights the exceptional growth of the UK's 200 fastest growing technology companies in the public sector.

From financial year 2021/22 to financial year 2022/23, these companies have demonstrated their skills in delivering cutting-edge solutions to government agencies across the country, with a view to winning the Tech200 award.

The basis of the Tech200 award is the analysis conducted by Tassel's market intelligence platform. The ranking analyzes data from more than 900 public sector entities and is calculated based on the growth rate of direct public spending on these high-tech companies.

How companies are nominated

The company must have received at least 100,000 direct expenditures from the public sector during the specified financial year. Our selection process takes a comprehensive approach and includes a variety of criteria to identify diverse technology companies.

Tech200 showcases a diverse and impressive technology scene, featuring top advisors, carriers, and ecosystem leaders. To maximize the relevance and accuracy of the final list, each candidate undergoes rigorous manual verification.

Tech200 is a testament to the rapid evolution of technology in the public sector and also provides valuable insight into the current state and future of the government technology market.

As highlighted by Tussell and TechUK, the composition of each year's list provides a glimpse into the innovative solutions and emerging technologies being adopted by government agencies.

Use Tussel to see which suppliers have increased the most

At the heart of the Tech200 initiative is a collaboration between Tussell and techUK. As the UK's leading technology industry body, techUK plays a vital role in driving innovation and collaboration between businesses, government agencies and stakeholders.

With nearly 1,000 members, including a significant proportion of small and medium-sized businesses, techUK champions the transformative power of digital technology to create a better future for everyone.

We ranked the suppliers with the largest increase in revenue from the fiscal year ending November 2022 to the fiscal year ending December 2023. The top supplier is Change-IT Group, whose public sector revenue increased by 2109% from FY01/2022 to FY2023/22.

Top 10 Ranking: Change-IT Group (IT Consulting Company) Securecloud+ (IT Consulting Company) AWTG (Software Partner) Barrier Networks (Cyber ​​Security) On-Site Scanning (Data Management) Kin and Carta (IT Consulting Company) Neos Networks (Telecommunications Company) Strategic Blue (IT Consulting) Dense Air (Telecommunications) Access PLC (IT Consulting) Benefits of TechUK

TechUK enables its members to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving digital environment. techUK fosters innovation by fostering dialogue and collaboration, driving progress across key sectors, from healthcare and education to infrastructure and cybersecurity.

This list confirms the vital role technology plays in driving positive change and enhancing public service delivery.

