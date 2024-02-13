Best President's Day deals at Best Buy: Save big bucks and thank George Washington





best buy

One of our favorite tech retailers is gearing up to celebrate Presidents Day by offering amazing deals on a wide range of products, from laptops, tablets, and smartwatches to TVs and major appliances. Masu. Best of all, you don't have to wait until President's Day to enjoy the discount. There are many deals available right now.

Great savings on laptops, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches

Our team of shopping and consumer technology experts has scoured Best Buy to curate the biggest savings offers available today, and here's what we found.

15-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor: $999 (save $300) Best Buy

Visit Best Buy today to save $300 on the latest model MacBook Air laptop. It features a 15-inch display and the processing power of Apple's M2 processor.

Choose from 13.6-inch or 15-inch Liquid Retina XDR displays. 8GB or 16GB RAM. 256G, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. The laptop is also available in four colors. This $999 price is for a configuration with a 15-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Among all the options in the MacBook lineup, this $999 MacBook Air's core configuration is considered an entry-level model, but it runs the same version of MacOS as all other current MacBooks and comes with the same great pre-installed features. Contains a collection of apps.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $799 (Save $200) Best Buy

If you're looking to upgrade your Android smartphone, one of our favorite options at the moment is the Google Pixel 8 Pro. It's on sale for $200 off at Best. This brings the price down to $799 for the version with 128GB of storage. The mobile phone comes in different color options.

Yes, this is a highly customizable full-featured smartphone. But because it was designed by Google (the same company that developed the Android operating system), this phone has features you won't find anywhere else.

If you enjoy taking photos and videos with your smartphone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro offers a powerful camera system that includes a main rear camera with a resolution of 50MP. Another highlight of this phone is its stunning 6.7-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1,344 x 2,992 pixels. The battery life and durability of the phone are also impressive. If you buy a phone from Best Buy during this promotion, it will come unlocked so you can activate it with any provider.

Apple iPad 10th generation: $499 (save $100) Best Buy

The iPad 10th generation is the latest version of Apple's entry-level tablet. Perfect for students and anyone who needs a versatile tablet that works seamlessly within Apple's ecosystem. It runs the latest version of iPadOS 17 and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as every other iPad.

This is a Wi-Fi-only version of the iPad with 256GB of internal storage and is the recommended configuration for this model. It has a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and runs on Apple's A14 Bionic processor. It also has a front camera and a rear camera. The tablet is available in four colors: silver, blue, yellow, and pink.

Best Buy's President's Day sale not only has this tablet on sale for $200 off (bringing the price down to just $499), but also a compatible Apple Pencil stylus (currently just $69) and the Apple Magic Keyboard You can also save money. Folio (currently only $219).

Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS + cellular: $439 ($90 off) Best Buy

For Apple iPhone users, one of the most powerful and versatile smartwatches available is the Apple smartwatch, which works seamlessly with your phone and can sync data with all your other Apple devices. This is Watch Series 9.

GPS and cellular versions are recommended. That's because you can make and receive calls, access the Internet, stream music, and more independently from your iPhone. All of the watch's safety features, such as fall detection and emergency SOS functionality, work whether your phone is nearby or not.

This version of Apple Watch Series 9 comes in a variety of case colors, as well as a wide selection of watch bands.

Best Buy currently offers this configuration with a 45mm Midnight aluminum housing and Midnight Sport band for $430. This is a savings of $90. However, you can customize your watch options during the purchase process.

HP 15.6-inch Chromebook Plus: $299 (Save $200) Best Buy

Not everyone needs a full-featured Windows laptop or MacBook to handle everyday computing. For those who rely on cloud applications and storage, one of the latest Chromebook Plus models is often enough.

Chromebooks are typically much cheaper than Windows laptops or MacBooks, but when you can save an extra $200 on an already low-cost device, this deal is hard to pass up. For a limited time, you can purchase this Chromebook Plus laptop for just $299.

It has a 15.6-inch display and runs on an Intel Core i3-N305 processor. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Of course, your Chromebook comes preinstalled with all the popular Google apps (like Gmail, Chrome, and Google Photos), so you can use them as soon as you sign in. (If you don't have one, you can set one up.) Create a free Google Account in minutes, and it comes with a free Gmail email address. )

HP Envy 2-in-1 Laptop: $500 (Save $300) HP

For a limited time, Best Buy is slashing the price of this popular 2-in-1 Windows laptop by $300, so you can take it home for just $500. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display and runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor with AMD Radeon GPU. Equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

This configuration is an entry-level model, but you can upgrade the processor, RAM, internal storage, display size, and GPU at the time of purchase. (Of course, this may affect the final price.)

The HP Envy 2-in-1 behaves like a full-featured Windows laptop, but you can always simply fold the screen and use the device as a tablet if needed. You'll also be using Wi-Fi for your internet connection, so it's nice to see that this laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Best Buy also has TVs and appliances on sale

No matter what your electronics needs are, Best Buy may be offering some great deals during their current President's Day sale.

LG 65-inch OLED Class C3 Smart TV: $1,600 (Save $500) Best Buy

Now's the perfect time to upgrade your TV to one with a bright and detailed OLED screen. This LG 65-inch OLED Class C3 smart TV offers 4K resolution and is one of our favorites in the sub-$2,000 price range. And right now, it's on sale for $500 off at Best Buy. For a limited time, you can purchase this TV for just $1,600.

We recommend a 65-inch TV for the average living room or bedroom. And we love his OLED screens because they deliver color-accurate, wide viewing angles, and blur-free images even during intense motion, whether it's a blockbuster movie, live sports, or your favorite TV show. Masu. This TV is also great at displaying video games in detail and vividly.

This LG TV's OLED display has a fast 120Hz refresh rate, runs on WebOS, and supports features like Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Cinema HDR, and more. Right out of the box, you can easily access content from all the popular video streaming services you subscribe to.

Hisense 65-inch Class U7 Mini LED QLED 4K Smart TV: $750 (Save $50) Best Buy

Ideal for average-sized rooms, this Hisense Class U7 Mini LED QLED 4K Smart TV offers the best picture quality, displaying bright, accurate colors and details, and action-packed content (live sports and video games) .

The 65-inch QLED display offers a lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. And with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, you'll see bright, crisp images in almost any lighting. This TV runs on GoogleTV OS, so you can easily access Google Assistant and any streaming video services you subscribe to.

Right now, you can save $50 on this TV for just $750 when you shop during Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale. If 65 inches isn't the best screen size for your space, we also offer a variety of other sizes (up to 85 inches).

Samsung Q Series 9.1.4 Channel TV Surround Sound System: $900 (Save $500) Best Buy

This high-end sound system can make audio from any Samsung TV sound great, but it works equally well with any make or model of TV. So if you're looking to upgrade your TV viewing experience to include immersive surround sound, you have a chance to save $500 in the process.

Get this complete surround sound system for just $900 during Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale. Includes soundbar, subwoofer, 2 satellite speakers, and voice remote control. The subwoofer and satellite speakers also work wirelessly to reduce cable clutter.

This 9.1.4 channel surround sound system supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS:X and many other surround sound protocols and codexes. This system produces up to 540 watts of audio power and supports Apple AirPlay 2.

Samsung bespoke 29 cubic meters. ft. 4-Door Smart Refrigerator: $3,000 (Save $780) Best Buy

Save big on refrigerators and other major appliances during Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale.

In addition to discounts, you can receive up to $150 worth of Best Buy gift cards when you purchase many popular appliances, including this smart refrigerator from Samsung.

In addition to 29 cubic feet of refrigerator and freezer space, this four-door model is equipped with Samsung's Family Hub smart technology. Access SmartThings, Amazon Alexa, and Bixby digital assistants right from your refrigerator. The touchscreen allows you to view videos streamed from the Internet, view your favorite digital photos, view your family schedule, and more.

If you're planning on making a smart decision by adding smart technology to your kitchen, now is the perfect time to upgrade.

Jason R. Rich

Jason R. Rich (www.JasonRich.com) is an internationally recognized consumer technology expert with over 30 years of writing experience. He is also an excellent writer and photographer. One of his recently published books, Remote His Worker's Handbook: How to Work Effectively from Anywhere ($24.99, Entrepreneur Books), is available now on Amazon and wherever books are sold can.

