Experience Pragyan '24 Fusion of technology innovation and entertainment





The road leading up to Pragyan '24 has been eventful, with events, workshops, and support programs aimed at expanding the reach of technology to all segments of society.

Ingenium is a much-anticipated national technology competition, with universities across the country participating. This premier event provides young technocrats with a platform to unleash their creativity through innovation and invention. His Ingenium focuses this year include healthcare, environmental and defense technology. The first selection round has already been announced and this competition is expected to be a thrilling journey till the end.

In collaboration with SCIEnT, Sangam will host the final phase of Pragyan's major hardware hackathon. In line with this year's theme of Healthcare, Environment and Defense Technology, Sangam has created a problem statement that will form the basis of a fierce competition.

Prayan Blog has achieved another success this year with countless literary works covering various themes. Pragyan His blog served as a hub of knowledge and information, from the wonders of mathematics to the history of architecture to the science behind faith.

This edition of the Pragyan Podcast includes enlightening stories such as “A Med-evil Conversation,” which focuses on the neglect women face in the medical field, and “An Illuminati(ng) Conversation,” which highlights some interesting conspiracy theories. A podcast was broadcast.

For the outreach event, Pragyans Social Responsibility came up with a venture called Bag Of Delights, which aims to improve the atmosphere and environment of children studying in government schools, which will benefit hundreds of students. brought about.

IgNITTe and Technology Club of NIT Trichy conducted an educational support program called Techids 2.0 on November 4, 2023. This involved over 300 school students getting an immersive experience into the world of technology and innovation. Career guidance sessions and countless technical workshops helped instill a lot of knowledge in the budding young students.

A 32-hour hackathon was held on January 27, 2024 at the Virtusa Navalur campus in Chennai, where participants tackled problem-solving in areas such as blockchain, environmental sustainability, and smart cities.

On August 23, 2023, ISRO accomplished the historic feat of landing on the South Pole of the Moon, making India the first country to achieve it. Pragyan Space Week will honor the heroes and minds who worked on this historic feat through a wide range of guest lectures and social media posts featuring Dr. P. Veeramthuber, Mission Director of the incredible Moon exploration mission, and more. did.

INHOTTS is a 12-day collection of engaging and introspective challenges and cutting-edge competitions, brought to you by Pragyan 24 in collaboration with Technical Council. At the Technical Council, NITT's Technology Club meticulously organizes workshops for freshers in various technical fields and practices, from software to software. Go to consulting. The event was a delight for first-year students, with incentives and opportunities to test participants' cognitive skills with the promise of amazing prizes.

Prajan would not exist without a wealth of events, this time categorized into seven clusters.

MANIGMA hosts events in the field of management such as Marketing Hub, Budget Showdown, Beer Factory and Arcadia that will test the business acumen of attendees. Startup Arena provides a unique opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to early members. stage investor. BYTEHOC is a strategic coding cluster that challenges participants in events such as TimeWarp, Code Character, Watch Tower, Tensor Craft, and the coveted Capture the Flag. ROBOSPIRE has Aero Rush, Fist of God, and submersion.

PANDORA'S BOX is an event cluster that includes games such as Friendly Feud, Clique and Clues, and the highly anticipated Pragyan Main Quiz. This cluster is great for a more casual experience, but you never know when competition might heat up. PHRONESIS is a puzzle cluster that offers events such as Bounty Quest, Echoes of Eternity, The Enigma Challenge, and Sherlocked. If you like cracking codes and solving puzzles, this is the cluster for you.

PIXALETTE offers events like Blueprint, Digitrix, and Pixel Pirate as part of a unique UI/UX challenge. Meanwhile, worlds collide in the INNOVIX cluster with events spanning electrical, aviation, automotive, and mechanical engineering, including Old Town Road, Water Rocketry, Aviatum, and Circuitrix.

In addition to various exciting events, Pragyan will also host a series of guest lectures that promise to educate and entertain. Nobel laureate Dr. Richard Robert, Amar Chitra Katha veteran Savio Mascarenhas, writers Shreya Dasgupta and Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai, duo Anuj Dhar and Chandrachur Ghose, and academician Aash Ali. , featuring former FBI agent Scott Augenbaum, is sure to provide insight and inspiration.

A key element of the Pragyan '24 experience are workshops, where industry experts lead thought-provoking, hands-on sessions in specific technology specialties. Pragyan 24 featured a variety of topics, including a workshop on CMOS analog circuit design with Texas Instruments, building edge AI applications on MAX7800X microprocessors with Analog Devices, and a workshop on ethical hacking and cyber security with HT India Labs. A wide range of workshops will be held. By Cybage, Latent View, Upstox, KPMG, Intuit, Autodesk.

Additionally, attendees will be inspired by the cutting-edge robotics technology on display at Pragyan '24. Bionic quadruped robots, multi-humanoid robot shows, gesture-controlled drone experiences, and Garuda Aerospace's UAV drones demonstrate extraordinary technological prowess. These exhibits offer a glimpse of what the future holds, as well as the unrealized potential hidden behind the seemingly barriers that may be broken through with creative ingenuity.

Pragyan 24 also boasts an impressive line-up of artists performing at the infotainment show. Kashi Fire Crew will set the stage on fire with their Fire Act, while Light Crew will light up the arena with their LED Flow Act. Pragyan 24 will also host an infotainment show by LED Poi and Aerial Acts India. The final day of Prayan 24 will feature musical performances by multilingual indie-folk band When Chai Meets Toast.

Watch Pragyan '24 and witness the height of intelligence that brings Sangam and Ingenium to a thrilling conclusion. Assessed by a panel of highly experienced judges, the country's brightest minds will captivate audiences with their fascinating case studies and innovations.

Prayan offers a wide range of interesting and fun activities, so there is something for everyone. See you at Playan '24!

