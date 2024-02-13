OpenAI gives ChatGPT memory





According to OpenAI, ChatGPT memory is opt-in by default and users must actively turn it off. You can clear your memory at any time within settings or simply by telling the bot to clear it. When you clear memory settings, that information is no longer used to train AI models. While someone is chatting with a chatbot, it is unclear exactly how much of that personal data is used to train his AI. Also, turning off memory does not completely opt out of training his OpenAI model through chat. That's another opt-out.

The company also claims that it does not store certain sensitive information in memory. Once you tell ChatGPT your password (don't do that) or your social security number (or this), the app's Memory is thankfully easier to forget. Jang also said OpenAI is seeking feedback on whether other personally identifiable information, such as a user's ethnicity, is too sensitive for the company to automatically capture.

We think this example has many useful cases, but for now we've trained the model not to actively memorize that information, Jiang says.

It's easy to see how ChatGPT's memory feature fails. For example, a user might forget that they once asked the chatbot a question about an issue, an abortion clinic, or how to non-violently deal with their mother-in-law, but then later remembers. Or you can let others see it in a future chat. How ChatGPTs Memory handles health data is also something of an open question. We are directing ChatGPT to not remember certain health details, but this is still a work in progress, said OpenAI spokesperson Nico Felix. In this way, ChatGPT is the same song about the persistence of the Internet in a very new era. Look at this great new memory feature until it becomes a bug.

OpenAI is also not the first entity to tinker with memory in generative AI. Google is emphasizing multi-turn technology in its own LLM, Gemini 1.0. This means that between the user and the chatbot he can interact with Gemini Pro by passing a single prompt back and forth. The bot remembers the context of previous messages and can have multiple ongoing conversations.

An AI framework company called LangChain is developing a memory module that helps large language models recall previous interactions between end users and models. Giving your LLM long-term memory is extremely powerful in creating a unique LLM experience. Chatbots can begin tailoring their responses to you as an individual based on what they know about you, said Harrison Chase, co-founder and CEO of LangChain. Lack of long-term memory can also create unpleasant experiences. No one wants to have to repeatedly tell a chatbot that they're a vegetarian to recommend restaurants.

This technology is sometimes referred to as context preservation or persistent context rather than memory, but the end goal is the same. The goal is for human-computer interaction to feel very fluid and natural, so that users can easily forget what the chatbot remembers. This is also a potential boon for businesses looking to deploy chatbots and maintain ongoing relationships with their customers on the other end.

OpenAI research scientist Liam Fedas says these can be thought of as just a bunch of tokens added to the beginning of a conversation. Bots have some level of intelligence and behind the scenes they look at your memories and say, “These seem to be related.” Please merge them. This will then be reflected in the token budget.

Fedus and Jang say ChatGPT's memory capacity is nowhere near the capacity of the human brain. Nevertheless, Fedus explained around the same time that ChatGPT's memory is limited to a few thousand tokens. If so.

Is this the hyper-vigilant virtual assistant that tech consumers have been promised for the past decade, or will it use your tastes, preferences, and personal data to better serve tech companies better than you? Is OpenAI just another data collection scheme that provides a Fedus says past assistants just lacked the intelligence, but he's getting there now.

Will Knight contributed to this story.

