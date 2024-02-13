Interactive story of industrial carbon management: a new tool to discover EU-funded projects in the CCUS field





The EU's goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 will depend on investments in industrial carbon management technologies (ICM), including carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), among other measures. I am.

The role of ICM solutions is further emphasized by the European Commission's recently published strategy “Towards ambitious industrial carbon management in the EU'', which aims to encourage the Commission and Member States to deploy ICM technologies. Both are anticipating the work that needs to be done. infrastructure. According to the EU's climate targets, at least 50 million tonnes per year (Mtpa) of CO2 needs to be captured by 2030, around 280 Mtpa by 2040 and up to 450 Mtpa by 2050.

Momentum to support investment in CCUS research and deployment has increased significantly in recent years. Since 2018, CINEA has covered EUR 2.3 billion in EU contributions in the form of grants and built a portfolio of 84 projects involving 534 beneficiaries from 42 countries across the CCUS value chain. These projects are funded by three EU programs: Connecting Europe Facility for Energy (CEF Energy), the Innovation Fund (IF) and the Horizon Europe (Climate and Energy).

To illustrate the synergies between the EU's joint support for industrial carbon management and the programs managed by CINEA, CINEA will help viewers understand how EU funds are allocated across the CCUS sector and what projects are supported and how these projects contribute to driving European clean technology innovation in this sector, introducing climate-friendly solutions and improving the environment and the lives of EU citizens.

background

The first prototype of this tool was presented on the occasion of the 4th PCI Energy Days conference in Brussels (Belgium) in November by the Committee for a new list of projects of common/mutual interest based on the revised TEN-E. It was released in parallel with the announcement. including regulation, entitlement and access to public funding for Europe's 14 important transnational CO2 networks.

While the European Commission prepared its ICM strategy, CINEA collected feedback on the prototype from across stakeholders and produced the final version, which is being launched today.

