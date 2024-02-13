Best deals on Google Pixel 8 Pro: Save $1,000 on your phone





Keep reading for the best cell phone deals related to Google Pixel 8 Pro. We've tracked down all of the best Google Pixel 8 Pro deals available right now, as we appreciate it continuing to be a popular smartphone. Scroll down and you'll find everything you want to know about the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the lowest price, in case you haven't decided to buy it yet.

Today's Google Pixel 8 Pro deals

The best Google Pixel 8 Pro deals are quite diverse. This means not only can you buy it unlocked at a huge discount, but if you sign up with your mobile phone provider, you can trade in your old phone and get a Google Pixel 8 Pro at a super low price. Whatever seems the best idea to you, take a look at the highlights below.

: Get the Google Pixel 8 Pro for $200 off and pay $799 instead of $999. : Trade in your phone for up to $325 off or pay $799 instead of $999 for your phone. : Earn $1,040 in trade-in credit over 36 months, depending on which phone you trade in. : Earn up to $1,000 in trade-in credit when you trade in selected phones. : Save up to $800 on a phone trade-in paid for with a 24-month bill credit. : Save up to $250 when you trade in your phone. : Get $100 off when you trade in your phone at the same time. Should you buy Google Pixel 8 Pro?

Google Pixel 8 Pro is the best Pixel smartphone. Since it just launched in late 2023, we don't expect it to get an update anytime soon. That means now is a good time to buy. It offers the design of Google's phones, but with a great display and set of cameras.

The 6.7-inch OLED display has a resolution of 2992 x 1344 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, which can be scaled down to 1Hz if needed. Up to 1,600 nits of brightness for HDR content and 2,400 nits of brightness for peak brightness. It's better than the latest iPhones, so it looks better too. When comparing Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Google Pixel 8, the camera setup adds to the reason why you should choose the Pro.

There is a 50MP main camera with f/1.68 aperture and 2x optical zoom. There's also a 48MP ultra-wide camera with f/1.95 aperture and a 48MP telephoto lens. The 10.5MP front camera is the same as the 8 except it supports autofocus, unlike the fixed focus of cheaper phones. With AI photo editing, the results look great.

While Face Unlock works admirably, there are also useful additional features such as a built-in temperature sensor. What's surprising is that all of this adds up to the best Android experience when pitting the Google Pixel 8 Pro against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The only disappointment is the mediocre battery life, but it's not the worst and it's not enough to stop the Google Pixel 8 Pro from being one of the best Android smartphones. After all, most of us are used to charging our phones throughout the night, so it's not a big deal.

More affordable than some of the best phones out there, the Google Pixel 8 Pro may not have the style of Samsung Galaxy's flagship phones, but it's packed with everything you need. With fast performance, great cameras, and a pure Android 14 experience, it's ideal for anyone looking for a high-end phone that will be supported for a long time to come.

