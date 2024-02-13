Best Google Pixel 8 deals: $800 off the latest Pixel





Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you're looking to buy the latest Google Pixel 8, there are some great phone deals that can save you money. Although this phone is more affordable than others, we recommend saving a little more while you can. We've tracked down all the best Google Pixel 8 deals available right now, and also looked at why Google's latest Pixel smartphone is worth buying.

Today's Google Pixel 8 sale

Google Pixel 8 has some great deals, including direct discounts when you buy an unlocked phone and trade-in deals for those who want to sign up with a specific cell phone provider. With such versatility, there's sure to be something for everyone here. See below to find the best Google Pixel 8 sale for your situation.

: Save $150 on a Google Pixel 8 for $549, or trade in your eligible phone and save $549. : Buy the smartphone for $549 and save $150 off the regular price. : Get $150 off MSRP when you buy an unlocked phone for $549. : Save up to $800 on eligible trade-ins over 36 months. . Earn up to $800 in trade-in credit when you purchase an eligible phone. Paid over 24 months. . Save up to $100 when you trade in your eligible phone. Should you buy Google Pixel 8?

The Google Pixel 8 will please a lot of people, especially at the price it's currently selling for. If you want a quick review, it's a phone that most people will be very happy with. It has a matte aluminum metal frame and a polished glass back panel, making it surprisingly sturdy for the price. It also has IP68 waterproof and dustproof performance. It's more compact than many other phones, and its 6.2-inch screen is the perfect size to carry around while still being easy to carry around.

The screen is an OLED “Actua Display” panel with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and a variable refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz. It's perfect not only for watching videos, but also for everyday use.

The camera features a 50MP main camera with optical and electronic image stabilization and f/1.68 aperture. The wide-angle lens is 12MP and offers a 125.8-degree field of view, but there's no dedicated telephoto camera here. Fortunately, the main camera is excellent, making it perfect for everyday photography and more. Google's software does a great job of improving results, especially with Magic Editor.

Put all this together and you'll find that Google Pixel 8 is definitely one of the best Android smartphones out there. It's an all-rounder that fits comfortably in your hand, feels great in every sense, and is fun to use. Perhaps best of all for those who have complained about some of the best phones out there, it has an exceptional battery life of two days, which many busy people will no doubt appreciate.

Google Pixel 8 is a great mid-range option. This is the latest addition to the Google Pixel series, only better than the Pixel 8 Pro. However, the Pixel 8, which is lighter to carry and use, will appeal to more people who simply want good value without missing out on key features. As you can imagine, Google knows how to get the most out of his Android technology. If you want to keep up with technology without spending too much money, check it out.

