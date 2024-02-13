Nnaji calls on stakeholders to foster interest in science, technology and innovation among young people





In a powerful call to action, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, stresses that it is essential for stakeholders in the sector to foster early interest in science, technology and innovation (STI) among young people. did.

Nnaji made the accusation at the 2024 edition of the 774th Nigerian Young Scientists Presidential Awards (774 YONSPA) held at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Nnaji, who was represented by the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Ms Esabana Nko-Nsai, highlighted the aim of the program to encourage students to embrace science subjects and consider careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields. did. The initiative is part of the ministry's 'Capture the Youth' approach aimed at promoting interest in science among young Nigerians. Mr. Nnaji emphasized the important role of science in shaping all aspects of life, highlighting its potential to improve living standards and promote economic growth and development.

Mr. Nnaji further disclosed that the ministry is actively promoting STEM education in Nigeria in line with Executive Order No. 5. The ministry is particularly keen to bring science education to the grassroots level and promotes the teaching of science subjects in local languages.

Mr. Nnaji highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s new agenda that focuses on innovation in areas such as industrialization, digitization, creative arts, manufacturing and innovation, and the importance of human capital as Nigeria’s greatest resource. emphasized. He expressed his confidence in harnessing the energy, potential and talent of the youth to propel Nigeria to true greatness.

“As a major stakeholder in the science, technology and innovation sector, we want more students to take science courses. The more we invest, the more research we will do at higher institutions. will lead to more inventions and innovations,” Nnaji declared. He called on stakeholders to participate in motivating students by providing incentives to support science courses and career pursuits.

Nnaji announced that the winner of the contest will receive a cash prize and a presidential handshake at the opening ceremony of the Science, Technology and Innovation Expo to be held in Abuja on March 11, 2024. He encouraged the participants not to give up and to strive harder to achieve breakthroughs in the field of science.

He further emphasized the potential of the participants, saying, “You all have the potential to become Nobel Prize winners, but it will require sacrifice and perseverance.'' Mr. Nnaji highlighted recent efforts to encourage and support Nigerians to innovate through the Innovation Innovation Programme.

Nnaji acknowledged the competition as a platform for students to interact and collaborate, urging them to recognize the power of collaboration. He emphasized that joint efforts will lead to greater achievements in the fields of science and technology.

Mr. Nnaji spoke about the importance of sowing seeds in the fields of science, technology and innovation, stressing that these efforts will generate innovation in the future. He expressed his confidence in the excellent students who, by their continued learning and dedication, would become the great scientists of their time.

Permanent Secretary, Ms Esabana Nko-Nsai, used the occasion to thank the teachers for imparting their knowledge to the students and encouraged them to continue to make a positive impact.

In his address, Chief Examiner Professor Uno Uno emphasized the importance of teaching students to understand and apply knowledge, not only to pass exams, but especially with a view to bringing about innovation. emphasized. The results of the competition revealed that the first place was won by a student from Lagos State with 62.5 per cent, while the second and third places were won by students from Ogun State and FCT, who both secured 62 per cent marks.

The Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation in Enugu State, Prince Lawrence Eze, encouraged the students to focus on self-development to become better people.

Mr. Abdulrahman Fadlullah, the best student of Unity Senior College, Lagos State, expressed his gratitude to the ministry and teachers for the opportunities and support provided to him during the 8th 774 YONSPA 2024.

