Tired of spam? Google adds new protections for Gmail users





Spam emails can range from advertisements for services you signed up for in 2019 and haven't used since, to scams trying to scam you out of your life savings, but all types of spam are annoying, so Gmail Users may be looking forward to its arrival. We've added new protections to help keep your inbox organized.

These protections come in the form of bulk email sender guidelines, announced last October and introduced by Google this month, which require senders to follow a specific format, verify their domain, and send emails flagged as spam. is forced to ensure that the number is below a certain threshold. , does not allow senders to impersonate other senders.

Perhaps most helpful is requiring bulk email senders to include a “clearly visible unsubscribe link” in their messages, which requires users who click the link to unsubscribe within two days. It's a regulation.

If a sender violates these rules, Google will initially just send an error message, but if the issue persists, Google will start rejecting some non-compliant emails in April. . The longer senders don't follow the rules, the more this rejection rate increases until Google starts blocking all emails that violate the rules.

As for the one-click unsubscribe button, senders will have to add it to all “commercial and promotional messages” by June 2024 before they will be affected.

Clean and organize your Gmail inbox (Image credit: Google, Shutterstock)

Bulk senders are classified as people who send 5,000 or more messages to a personal Gmail account within a 24-hour period. Once this criteria is met, the person is permanently considered a bulk email sender. To avoid companies setting up multiple email accounts, the total includes all emails sent from the same primary domain.

The end result of all this is that your Gmail inbox will take up a lot less space and trash, and you'll only see the emails you actually want to see.

Will more spam protection be added?

In addition to these spam email guidelines, Google also provides email senders with a number of suggestions on how to make their digital communications seem less spammy and less annoying to recipients.

For now, these aren't hard-and-fast rules and are primarily in place to reduce the chances of senders having their emails flagged, but as Google continues to crack down on spam, these recommendations will become a requirement. There is a possibility.

(Image credit: Future)

Additionally, Google, which currently classifies mass emailers as those who send more than 5,000 emails per day, is lowering this limit and extending one-click unsubscribe buttons and authentication rules to other senders. Possible expansion.

Google appears to be focusing on its anti-spam campaign, saying its efforts to date have reduced the number of unauthenticated emails Gmail users receive by 75%, and it plans to roll out more email protections in the future. It is expected that. And if you want to do more to reduce spam now, we have a guide on how to stop junk email that you can check out for tips.

You'll probably also like it

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/computing/tired-of-spam-emails-google-has-new-protections-for-gmail-users The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos