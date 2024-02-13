Google Workspace is securely managed at CERN





Many people at CERN use Google Docs for work-related activities. To provide a secure environment and avoid data storage and ownership issues, CERN purchased a Google Workspace subscription. You can now authenticate with CERN Single Sign-On and access CERN Google Docs. Of course, a user can also use her non-CERN email account to maintain a separate personal Google account. The IT department provides support to her CERN representative who wants to migrate documents from her personal Google Docs to her new CERN-managed Google Docs environment.

After an extensive pilot phase, the new Google Workspace service managed by CERN is now available to all Members of Employed Personnel (MPE) and Associated Personnel (MPAs). By default, Google Docs is the only feature enabled in your CERN-managed Google Account. This is because the service is primarily focused on live document editing. For your convenience, you can enable additional features (via bundles) through the portal. See here for bundle description.

To protect your data, CERN's Google Account has limitations and some features may not be enabled. If you require features that are not available in the bundle for personal reasons, we recommend that you continue to use your personal account. However, if you require professional access to such functionality, you can open a ticket via the CERN Service Portal.

Getting a Google Account for your new CERN-managed workspace is easy, but the steps differ depending on whether you use an @cern.ch or @gmail.com address to access your private Google Space. In detail:

Users who have previously created an @cern.ch Google account can migrate this account to Google Workspace managed by CERN. Anyone who uses a private account (usually @gmail.com) for CERN business, or who does not yet have a Google account, can use the portal to create a Google account for him managed by CERN. The two accounts will remain completely separate, so you may need to transfer documents from one to the other.

To learn more about the differences between managed and unmanaged Google Accounts, visit our glossary page.

