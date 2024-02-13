Google warns not to tell personal things to AI in new Gemini privacy notice





Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The Gemini app, formerly known as Bard, is poised to become the next-generation digital assistant for Android devices. This new AI-centric environment is expected to make interactions with smartphones and other devices much smarter and easier.

But these AI apps come with risks, and Google's new privacy warning perfectly illustrates that.

This warning is provided through the Gemini App Privacy Hub and clearly states that Google collects the following information when you interact with the Gemini application:

Conversation location feedback usage information

Google further states that the information it collects helps it provide, improve, and develop its products, services, and machine learning technology.

It's the first bullet point that should be of concern. Who can access Gemini conversations? Google says:

We value your privacy and will not sell your personal information to anyone. To help Gemini improve while protecting your privacy, we select a subset of conversations and use automated tools to remove user-identifying information (such as email addresses and phone numbers).

Regarding the warning, in the section labeled “Your data and Gemini Apps” you will find the following sentence:

Don't enter sensitive information into conversations or enter data that you don't want reviewers to see or that you don't want Google to use to improve its products, services, and machine learning technology.

Just below that description, you'll find information about how long reviewed data is retained, according to Google:

Gemini Apps conversations that have been reviewed by human reviewers are not deleted when you delete your Gemini Apps activity. This is because your conversations are stored separately and aren't associated with your Google Account. Instead, it is retained for up to three years.

3 years. This is how long conversations are retained even after you delete the activity from the Gemini app. Google goes on to warn: “Conversations are stored in your account for up to 72 hours even when Gemini Apps activity is turned off. This allows Google to provide our services and process your feedback.” Activities will not be displayed in the Gemini app.”

What exactly does that mean? Simply put, be sure to heed Google's warnings and never include sensitive information in your communications with Gemini. Until now.

This new warning not only strongly states that Google must not add sensitive information to Gemini interactions, but also makes clear that all “chat” with the app will be retained on Google servers for three years. is showing. One final statement of warning is:

Don't enter anything you don't want human reviewers to see or Google to use.

Ominous? you decide.

