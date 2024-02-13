Google and OpenAI stop short of completely banning AI election content





SAN FRANCISCO – A leading artificial intelligence company promises to develop technology to identify, label and control AI-generated images, videos and audio recordings aimed at deceiving voters ahead of key elections in multiple countries this year. We plan to sign an agreement to do so.

But the agreement, developed by Google, Microsoft, Meta, OpenAI, Adobe and TikTok, does not ban deceptive political AI content, according to a copy obtained by The Washington Post. X, who was previously Twitter, had not signed this agreement.

Instead, the document amounts to a manifesto stating that AI-generated content, much of which is created by companies' tools and posted on their own platforms, poses a risk to fair elections, and that it includes labeling and other measures to address that risk. Outlines steps for mitigation. Cover suspected AI content and educate the public about the dangers of AI.

The agreement states that the intentional and private generation and distribution of deceptive AI election content can mislead the public in a way that jeopardizes the integrity of the election process. More companies may sign the agreement.

In a critical year leading up to global elections, technology companies are working on a deal to combat the deceptive use of AI to target voters. Adobe, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, TikTok and others are working together to advance this common goal, with details to be finalized and announced at Friday's Munich Security Conference, Microsoft spokesperson David Cuddy said. he said in an emailed statement. .

AI-generated images, or deepfakes, have been around for several years. But their quality has improved rapidly over the past year, to the point where some fake videos, images, and audio recordings are difficult to distinguish from the real thing. The tools to create them are also now widely available, making them much easier to create.

Headshots performed by AI professionals are quick and easy. But should you use it?

AI-generated content is already appearing in election campaigns around the world. Last year, an ad supporting former Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis used AI to imitate former President Donald Trump's voice. In Pakistan, presidential candidate Imran Khan used AI to deliver a speech from prison. In January, robocalls impersonating President Biden urged people not to vote in the New Hampshire primary. The call used Biden's AI-generated voice.

Tech companies are under pressure from regulators, AI researchers and political activists to curb the spread of fake election content. The new agreement is similar to a voluntary pledge the same companies and several others signed after a White House meeting in July to work to identify and label fake AI content on their sites. I promised. In the new agreement, the companies also pledge to be transparent about their efforts to educate users about deceptive AI content and identify deepfakes.

AI trained on babies' experiences yields clues about how we learn language

Tech companies already have their own policies regarding AI-generated political content. TikTok does not allow fake AI content of public figures used for political or commercial advocacy. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is asking political advertisers to disclose whether they use AI in ads on their platforms. YouTube requires creators to label AI-generated content with a realistic-looking label when posting to their Google-owned video site.

Analysis: Microsoft claims its AI is secure. So why does it keep slitting people's throats?

Still, attempts to build widespread systems to identify and label AI content across social media have yet to materialize. Although Google is showing off watermarking technology, it is not requiring customers to use it. Adobe, the owner of Photoshop, has established itself as a leader in suppressing AI content, but its stock photo website was recently filled with fake images from the Gaza war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2024/02/13/google-ai-elections-deepfakes-open/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos