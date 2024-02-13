Google Maps makes every effort to create detailed immersive views





Summary Google Maps is introducing Immersive Route View, which combines street view and aerial imagery to give you a realistic bird's-eye view of your route. Collect street view images using cameras mounted on cars or backpacks and combine them with aerial cameras to create 3D models. Immersive views of routes include animated traffic, weather overlays, and time-of-day representations and are currently available in select major cities.

Google Maps has been working to improve the navigation experience through recent changes to the color scheme of bodies of water and green areas, as well as navigation UI changes that have yet to be rolled out. But one of the biggest changes to our favorite navigation app came last February when Google introduced immersive views to Routes. It's been a year since its release, and we finally see how the company made it work.

The immersive view of Maps is a strange blend of the standard navigation experience and Street View, with a little bit of artificial intelligence thrown in. The result is a bird's-eye view of the route to the selected destination. It may look cool, but there's a ton of calculations going on behind the scenes. In an exclusive interview with Google engineer Daniel Philip, CNET reveals that Google collects Street View images by attaching various cameras to cars, planes, and backpacks, and combining them with data from aerial cameras to map locations. I discovered that I was creating realistic virtual 3D models.

You may have seen Google Maps cars traversing urban jungles, but in particular they use a series of outward-facing cameras to build spherical imagery for Street View. will help you. In the years that Google has spent building Street View, the company has made its camera rig more portable, dropping the original model's 500-pound weight into a backpack-style rig. As a result, people can now map out areas where vehicles cannot pass. However, the plane plays an important role in capturing the 3D image data used to reconstruct the immersive view model.

Unlike the outward-facing cameras of a Street View camera rig, which have a common center of focus for spherical imaging, the camera array mounted below the aircraft has four lenses facing each other. Images from the camera always create a parallax effect, and AI and computer vision resolve his 3D models of terrain and buildings to accurately identify road signs, sidewalks, and other road markings. Planes equipped with such cameras also capture footage for other features displayed in Google Earth and Maps.

Immersive view of the route

However, the 3D immersive view of the route does not display static images. Google added an animation that reconstructs the expected traffic at an intersection and what the location looks like at certain times of the day. For example, when looking at the coastline, you can see seagulls flying across the screen, or see replica vans and pedestrians crossing the road as if they were happening in real time. there is. Weather data is also overlaid, so you can plan your trip accordingly and see what a location will be like in certain weather.

The behind-the-scenes story is interesting, but it also reveals a lot of work being put into expanding the availability of features. Perhaps for this reason, his immersive views of the route include Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Paris, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo, and Venice. Hopefully, the immersive view of the route will be expanded soon.

