Cloud photos are now available in the Android photo picker





Posted by: Roxanna Aliabadi Walker – Product Manager Now available on Google Photos

Our photo picker has always served as a gateway to your local media library, providing a secure, date-sorted interface for allowing apps to access the images and videos you select. But now we're taking it a step further by integrating cloud photos from your cloud media app of choice directly into your photo picker experience.

Consolidate your media library

Backed up photos, also known as “cloud photos,” are integrated with your local photos in the photo picker, so you don't have to switch between apps. Additionally, albums created with cloud storage apps will be easily accessible from within the albums tab of the Photo Picker. If your cloud media provider has a concept of “favorites,” they will be prominently displayed in the albums tab of the photo picker for easy access. This feature is currently rolling out to devices running Android 12 and above in the February Google System Update.

Currently available on Google Photos, but open to everyone

Google Photos already supports this new feature, and our API is open to all cloud media apps eligible for the pilot program. Our goal is to give you easy access to a lifetime of memories, no matter what app you prefer.

Android Photo Picker attempts to automatically select a cloud media app, but you can change or remove the selected cloud media app at any time in Photo Picker settings.

Migrate now for an enhanced, smoother experience

Android Photo Picker doesn't require any runtime permissions, which saves you a lot of effort. Switching from using a custom photo picker to the Android photo picker not only gives your users this enhanced experience with cloud photography, but also reduces or completely eliminates the overhead associated with gaining access to and managing photos on their devices. can. (Apps that do not require permanent and/or widespread access to photos, such as setting a profile picture, should employ the Android Photo Picker instead of sensitive file permissions to comply with Google Play policies. ).

Photo Picker has been backported to Android 4.4, making it easier to migrate without worrying about device compatibility. Access to cloud content is only available to users running Android 12 and above, but developers don't need to take this into account when implementing a photo picker in their apps. To use the photo picker in your app, update your ActivityX dependencies to version 1.7.x or later and add the following code snippet.

// Register the photo picker activity launcher in single selection mode. val pickMedia = registerForActivityResult(PickVisualMedia()) { uri-> //Callback is called after the user selects a media item or closes the photo picker. if (uri != null) { Log.d(“PhotoPicker”, “Selected URI: $uri”) } else { Log.d(“PhotoPicker”, “No media selected”) } } / / Launches the photo picker and allows users to select images and videos. pickMedia.launch(PickVisualMediaRequest(PickVisualMedia.ImageAndVideo)) // Launches the photo picker and allows the user to select only images. pickMedia.launch(PickVisualMediaRequest(PickVisualMedia.ImageOnly)) // Launches the photo picker and allows the user to select only videos. pickMedia.launch(PickVisualMediaRequest(PickVisualMedia.VideoOnly))

Additional customization options can be found in the developer documentation.

