Google's Gemini AI stores conversations for up to 3 years (even if you delete them)





Do you have a secret that you don't want anyone to know? The companies behind these new tools are probably storing your data much longer than you think, so don't tell anyone in humanity about your fancy new AI-powered assistant.

Google's antitrust lawsuit is the best thing to happen to AI

Google's Gemini, formerly known as Bard, is an AI assistant that has received rave reviews, with many praising it as superior to OpenAIs ChatGPT. However, if you plan on using Gemini, you might want to take a quick read of its privacy policy.

Not only does Google explicitly warn users not to provide Gemini with sensitive information that they don't want human reviewers to read, but Google also retains many of the questions users ask to help improve the tool. I am. In fact, even if you delete all your information from the app, what you tell Gemini can remain with the company for up to three years.

Google uses human reviewers to examine how Gemini is being used and make necessary changes if things don't go as planned. But making that information visible to Google employees means the tech giant holds vast amounts of user data.

Conversations reviewed or annotated by human reviewers (and associated data such as language, device type, location, and feedback) are not deleted when you delete your Gemini app activity. This is because they are stored separately and are not associated with your Google Account. . Instead, they are retained for up to three years, Google explains in the latest version of its Geminis privacy policy.

Gemini's new privacy notice, first reported by ZDNet on Tuesday, seeks to reassure users that their data is anonymized to some extent.

We value your privacy and will not sell your personal information to anyone. To help Gemini improve while protecting your privacy, we select a subset of conversations and use automated tools to remove identifying information (such as email addresses and phone numbers), as described in Google's privacy policy. It has been.

But just as much can be learned from mere metadata, removing someone's name from the information available to human reviewers does not make that information anonymous. And Google knows it.

Google warns that you don't enter sensitive information into conversations or enter data that you don't want reviewers to see or use to improve Google's products, services, and machine learning technology. Masu.

Google did not immediately respond to an emailed question Tuesday afternoon about whether users can see whether something they write on Gemini has been reviewed by a human. Please update this post if you receive a response.

Again, don't give Gemini or any AI-powered tool any information you don't want other humans to read. It goes without saying that you should especially avoid entering anything into Gemini that you would not want read out in court. It is standard practice for prosecutors to obtain search histories and other electronic records of people accused of serious crimes. In one recent example, investigators in Minnesota obtained a search history for a woman who allegedly crashed her SUV into an Amish buggy, killing two children. What is her worst search? What happens if an Amish buggy has an accident and two people die?

