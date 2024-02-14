Google leverages AI to detect fake online reviews faster





Google is leveraging new AI technology to stop the proliferation of fake online reviews that mislead customers and harm local businesses.

The company stopped over 170 million fake reviews in 2023. This is a 45% increase over the previous year.

This crackdown is a welcome relief for local business owners who are plagued by fraudulent reviews that damage their reputation on Google Maps and search.

In a blog post, Google explains how its algorithms analyze patterns over time to quickly identify suspicious review activity. This includes discovering identical reviews copied between business pages or a sudden spike in 1-star or 5-star ratings.

A year of more honest reviews

In 2023, Google received approximately 20 million local business information updates each day, including details such as business hours and customer reviews.

To maintain data integrity amid this large volume of incoming data, Google has implemented new algorithms to quickly identify and remove misleading or deceptive information.

Google says its new algorithm has identified scams that pay people to write false-positive reviews. If we detect this, Google may take action to shut you down. This prevented further spread of deceptive reviews.

Additionally, Google reported that it removed or blocked:

More than 170 million reviews that violate our policies and 14 million more videos that violate our policies. Over 2 million fraudulent billing attempts against business profiles have been stopped by our enhanced security protocols.Key benefits for local businesses

Google reports that its new fake review detection algorithm will help local businesses in the following ways:

Faster detection: New machine learning systems detect suspicious review patterns faster than previous methods, helping protect businesses from the ravages of fraudulent reviews. Improved accuracy: Our accuracy in identifying fake reviews has increased by 45% compared to 2022. This gives businesses confidence that their online ratings primarily reflect the real customer experience. Fraud protection: This algorithm identifies individual fake reviews as well as broader coordinated efforts to post fraudulent reviews, increasing protection from organized fake review campaigns.Key points for local marketers and business owners

Google says its continued efforts against fake content will benefit users and protect local businesses by better securing their online reputations.

This update could create a more level playing field and allow reputation to more accurately reflect service quality and true customer satisfaction.

The message for businesses is to focus on delivering great products and services, while Google strives to ensure that their online reputation matches their real-world performance.

Featured image: Screenshot from blog.google/products/maps/how-machine-learning-keeps-contributed-content-helpful/, February 2024.

FAQ How has the new algorithm changed the efficiency of Google's review management process?

The new algorithm significantly improves the efficiency of Google's moderation process by:

Identifying patterns: By analyzing review patterns over time, algorithms can quickly identify anomalous activity, such as duplicate content or unusual rating fluctuations. Volume processing: Google's ability to manage approximately 20 million updates to local business information each day demonstrates the algorithm's ability to process large amounts of data while maintaining accuracy. Stopping fraud: Google's proactive measures shut down a system where individuals were compensated for writing false reviews, protecting the integrity of business reputations.

What practical steps can you, as a marketer, take in light of Google's new review detection feature?

With Google's improved fake review detection capabilities, marketers should consider the following actions:

Focus on authenticity: Encourage genuine customer feedback rather than using artificial means to inflate ratings. Monitor your reviews: Regularly assess your business reviews on Google for unusual patterns and report suspicious activity. Customer Engagement: Respond to positive and negative reviews to demonstrate active engagement and interest in the customer experience.

