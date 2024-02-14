Technology that will drive growth and innovation in 2024 and beyond





The impact of technology on our lives, businesses and strategies is undeniable. Organizations are now not only looking to implement technologies that automate business processes, but also create platforms that allow them to monetize with new business models. They embrace it and aim to further disrupt by leveraging the potential of emerging technologies such as AAA (automation, artificial intelligence, and analytics), IoT, blockchain, and quantum computing. The convergence of these technologies is expected to take us on an exciting journey into a future shaped by innovation and digital transformation. According to the report, India's IT spending forecast will reach $124.6 billion, driven by AI and digital transformation. IT spending is set to increase as companies prioritize the integration of AI across all operations.

The adoption of AI presents a transformative opportunity for businesses to adapt to evolving markets and global competition. This strategic shift has long-term benefits for the organization, allowing it to explore new lines of business and growth opportunities. As the technological landscape continues to evolve, India's IT industry is entering a significant period of growth with increased reliance on AI-powered solutions to drive progress and development.

Gain business foresight with a cognitive operating model

Businesses are expected to adopt a more data-driven decision-making approach in 2024. With market forces constantly changing, companies will increasingly rely on data and insights, rather than relying solely on intuition. To achieve this, move from a digital operating model that prioritizes multichannel and scale to a cognitive operating model that puts data at the core. This change requires establishing appropriate data governance and ownership structures across business units and providing support to central technology teams. A data-driven architecture ensures that fundamental data elements are robust and enables business and data science teams to address business transformation use cases. Additionally, the conversation moves from concerns about data accuracy and ownership to data monetization.

Generative AI: Unleashing industry-wide transformation

In 2023, the potential for generative AI (GenAI) has become a bit more likely, with a lot of interest. This technology has the potential to increase business productivity by up to 40% by using AI tools for pair programming. However, many companies expressed concerns about data privacy, security, piracy, and code quality when using GenAI. They asked who would be responsible if the prompt produced a response that appeared to copy patented content, or what would happen if the prompt produced a virus, and about the expected response to the query. They also wanted to know if the technology was secure enough and who was ensuring that their data was protected and never left the organization. Most of these questions have now been answered. For example, using his GenAI tool on a private instance of your data ensures security and data privacy. Therefore, 2024 is expected to see a significant increase in the use of his GenAI to solve multiple business problems.

To date, widespread adoption of GenAI by organizations has been hampered by significant challenges: the high cost of building the necessary data infrastructure, including hardware, and running AI/ML models. This cost was often considered higher than the direct benefits that could be quantified. However, with the emergence of multiple new suppliers in the hardware market and the significantly lower cost of running models, enterprises are now presented with a much better business case for using GenAI at scale. . Going forward, enterprises will adopt safe and responsible AI frameworks and leverage GenAI to solve business problems.

Some of the most popular use cases for GenAI revolve around enhancing knowledge management. For example, a contact center agent can leverage GenAI to generate insights and resolve customer issues more efficiently. This not only improves the customer experience, but also improves contact center agent productivity. Additionally, customers can develop industry-specific language models and implement them using GenAI. In the near future, such technologies will be widely deployed to digitize human interactions, leveraging photorealistic avatars as interfaces, his GenAI layer for response processing, and conversational AI for interactions. It might turn out like this.

Cybersecurity: Moving from reactive to proactive approaches in 2024

In the realm of modern digital environments, cybersecurity has evolved into a shared responsibility that goes far beyond protecting IT assets. The alarming spike in cyberattacks goes beyond technical concerns and targets critical business assets. In this situation, active generation of threat intelligence and sophisticated threat response mechanisms have become essential. Companies are making cyber resilience a cornerstone of their strategic agenda. Significant investments are being made to strengthen businesses, understand vast attack surfaces, and better prepare for unexpected incidents.

2024 is expected to see increased cybersecurity efforts with a broad focus on areas such as cloud, network, and application security. Soon, as more and more resources are invested in cybersecurity, advanced AI technologies will be incorporated into security protocols, revolutionizing the way we protect ourselves from threats. To strengthen the security of your organization, it is essential that everyone takes responsibility for cybersecurity and discourages risky behavior. Additionally, building a cybersecurity culture can help prevent cyber threats and improve the overall security posture of your organization.

Achieve business agility through an industry cloud platform

Industry cloud platforms have brought significant advances by seamlessly integrating Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), helping businesses achieve results faster. make it achievable. The healthcare sector is a great example of how this integration has helped organizations deliver comprehensive patient management solutions. By combining SaaS for electronic health records, PaaS for building custom applications, and IaaS for scalable storage and computing, the healthcare industry can streamline patient care, reduce appointment lead times, and significantly reduce administrative costs. was able to be reduced to.

Industry cloud infrastructure offers numerous benefits, including scalability, adaptability, and cost efficiency. This allows businesses to adjust their operations without requiring additional infrastructure or resources, which is especially beneficial for small and medium-sized businesses that lack the means to build and maintain an IT infrastructure.

Seize quantum opportunities on the horizon

Quantum computing has made significant advances, especially in hardware that is critical to mainstream technology integration. Improved stability, error correction, and scalability of qubits have turned theoretical possibilities into real advances. Many innovations, such as new quantum algorithms, efficient error correction techniques such as surface codes, and advances in quantum error correction protocols, have increased the reliability and computational power of quantum systems. As hardware becomes more stable, companies are increasingly considering quantum computing as a valuable addition to their technology portfolios. This shift in corporate strategy has led organizations to adopt a long-term perspective on quantum computing, with the aim of leveraging the power of quantum computing for complex problem solving, optimization, and revolutionary advances. Ta.

Metaverse: Connecting the virtual and real worlds

Digital twins and industrial metaverses are emerging as key technologies to revolutionize industries. These technologies are rapidly gaining mainstream acceptance and are ushering in a new era of innovation and connectivity. Digital twins are increasingly being adopted in various sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and urban planning to enable predictive maintenance, enhanced simulation, and real-time monitoring. At the same time, the Industrial Metaverse, an interconnected digital realm that merges the virtual and physical worlds, is expanding the horizons for collaboration, training, and immersive experiences within the industrial realm. Recent developments in AI-powered analytics have enabled more accurate simulations and sophisticated predictive capabilities. According to the report, the global Metaverse market is expected to reach USD 800 billion by 2030. As these technologies continue to evolve, the synergy between digital twins and the industrial metaverse will provide unparalleled opportunities for efficiency, sustainability, and transformative growth in the coming years. .

India has the potential to reap significant benefits from the use of the industrial metaverse, including increased efficiency and reduced capital and operational costs. The country has already taken an important step towards achieving this by launching the 'Digital Twin Strategy for Indian Infrastructure'. The strategy allocates funding and resources to advance knowledge and policy development towards widespread implementation of digital twin technology. These efforts will help drive the growth of the industrial metaverse and are expected to see a wide range of innovative applications across a variety of industries.

Kunal Purohit Chief Digital Services Officer Tech Mahindra

Putting sustainability at the core of innovation

In a rapidly evolving world of technology, sustainability plays a central role in guiding the direction of industry. ESG (environmental, social and governance) principles are no longer just a buzzword, they are an essential aspect of innovation. Embracing renewable energy sources, reducing carbon emissions, and leveraging cleantech solutions are becoming standard practices. Investors are shifting their focus to organizations that prioritize sustainability, and consumers are demanding innovative and ethically responsible products. In the coming years, the technology industry will emerge as a transformational leader, combining innovation and responsibility to shape a world where progress is measured not just in bytes but in a sustainable footprint.

A deep dive into India's digital landscape reveals that a convergence of innovative technologies is shaping the country's growth trajectory. The democratization of GenAI and seamless integration with industry cloud platforms highlights a vibrant ecosystem that embraces innovation. As we enter the metaverse era and augmented reality transforms the industry, India's IT sector has shown a strong desire to evolve. In 2024 and beyond, India's digital space is poised to continue evolving, redefining norms, empowering sectors, and innovating technologically and sustainably.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ET Edge Insights, its management, or its members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://etinsights.et-edge.com/technologies-that-will-drive-growth-innovation-in-2024-and-beyond/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos