CCI, Virginia Tech to play key role in $42 million wireless project | Virginia Tech News





The Commonwealth Cyber ​​Initiative (CCI) and Virginia Tech will play key roles in a new $42 million wireless innovation project announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday at the Virginia Tech Research Center in Arlington.

The event will feature Open Radio Access network (O-RAN) was discussed. ), is expected to increase competition in markets dominated by a few players, foster innovation and create jobs.

When thinking about how the United States can (successfully) meet the biggest challenges of the day, we return to America's core values ​​of openness, competition, innovation, and cooperation with allies, Raimondo said. That is O-RAN. We want to lead the world and be competitive with the rest of the world. To achieve this, we must create innovation that surpasses the rest of the world.

The Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, funded by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 and administered by the National Telecommunications Information Administration, will provide $1.5 billion over the next 10 years to support the development of open, interoperable networks. I plan to invest $. -RAN investment in the bill.

The Acceleration of Compatibility and Commercialization for the Open RAN Deployments (ACCoRD) project is a consortium of U.S. carriers, foreign carriers, universities, and equipment suppliers. The project announced Monday will be led by AT&T and Verizon.

Based at Virginia Tech in Arlington, the CCI xG testbed is the Washington, DC-area home of a test, evaluation, and research and development center called Platform for AI-Controlled O-RAN Test, Orchestration, and Management (POTOMAC). It becomes. His Aloizio P. DaSilva, CCI xG Testbed Director, will lead his POTOMAC. Another center will be established based in the Dallas Technology Corridor.

The xG testbed is the largest and most advanced testbed of its kind and an Open Test and Integration Center (OTIC), an essential component in accelerating the advancement and competition of wireless mobile networks based on O-RAN. is. CCI OTIC is one of seven centers in the Northern United States and one of 17 worldwide recognized by the O-RAN Alliance. CCI's testbed has added an outdoor component that covers his 2.5-mile corridor on Virginia Tech's Blacksburg campus.

CCI researchers are also involved in a total of five projects funded under the Innovation Fund's initial call for proposals. This is the result of efforts that began in 2020, said Luis DaSilva, CCI executive director and Bradley Professor of Cybersecurity at Virginia Tech.

CCI made a strategic decision early on to invest in O-RAN, which gives the company a unique advantage to contribute to the goals of the Wireless Innovation Fund, DaSilva said. When we talk about the CCI xG testbed, the tangible parts like equipment come to mind first, but our real strength lies in the expertise we develop and the researchers we train. The workforce and the ability to continually train new professionals is a real asset.

Led by AT&T and Verizon, ACCoRD's industry partners include Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, Fujitsu, Mavenir, Dell Technologies, Intel, Radisys, Rakuten, Red Hat, VMWare by Broadcom, and Wind River Systems. Japanese telecommunications companies NTT Docomo and India's Reliance Jio are founding members of the unfunded consortium.

