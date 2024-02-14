Google will invest $25 million in AI training for EU employees.Next goal is for him to get $1.2 trillion with AI-driven growth





good morning.

It has a kind of Cloud Atlas feel to it. Google, a member of the advanced society known as American Big Tech, descends on Europe, a remote continent that was once at the cutting edge of technology, to train a select group of its members. Tribal people are participating in a futuristic technology called artificial intelligence and its cutting-edge projects such as AlphaFold and Project Relate.

Maybe the science fiction writer in me has gotten carried away trying to interpret Google's announcement this week. However, this is somewhat reminiscent of British author David Mitchell's 2004 blockbuster novel. Alphabet, the world's fourth-largest company known for AI applications such as DeepMind and Gemini, is launching his 25 million AI Opportunities initiative for Europe to help provide training and training. Skills that help people and countries successfully seize the opportunities of AI.

This could be interpreted as showing how backward Europe is. Big tech companies now view the education of European workers as a corporate social responsibility. Until 2008, the European Union was the world's largest economy. Now, it might be the same as the Middle Ages, at least when it comes to AI.

Matt Brittin, Google's president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, provided some background on the announcement. He said Google's $25 million is meant primarily as seed funding to help launch a program that could eventually reach millions of people across Europe. , with the cooperation of governments, other companies and trade unions. Here's what else he said:

About the role and purpose of AI training

Not everyone can become an AI researcher. It's like the industrial revolution. Not everyone went to work at the power plant. But you want people to use the technology.

Who may use AI?

No formal education required. AI helps you write clearly. You don't even need to understand scientific papers. If you know how to use it, AI can be explained in the words of a 12-year-old.

Most influential applications of AI

The best example is not chatbots, but science and health breast cancer scans. AI can interpret scans as accurately as a clinician. It will save you a lot of time. This means more women will be able to get scans and professionals will be able to quickly reach those who need treatment.

About opportunities for small businesses

It was once thought that only major German car manufacturers could reach global scale. Now you can become a shoemaker in Stockholm. AI helps you identify consumer behavior, get more conversions, grow, and export.

How Europe can leverage AI for good

There are three things you need. Clear traffic rules need to be established. We need people with the skills to tackle it. And companies need to seize that opportunity.

There may be an element of Cloud Atlas-style dystopian condescension to the concept of bringing AI to continental Europe. But for Google, the $25 million it invested in training European workers could pay off several times over. A study commissioned by the agency found that AI could increase the size of the EU's economy by $1.2 trillion and save the average worker more than 70 hours a year. Not bad for a backwater team.

