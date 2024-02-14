OpenAI improves ChatGPT memory





OpenAI provides excellent memory for ChatGPT.

A San Francisco artificial intelligence startup announced Tuesday it is releasing a new version of its chatbot that remembers what users say and allows it to use that information in future chats.

For example, if a user mentions that their daughter Lina, who is almost 5 years old, likes the color pink and likes jellyfish, ChatGPT can store this information and retrieve it when needed. If the same user asks the bot to create a birthday card for their daughter, it might generate a pink jellyfish card that says, “Happy 5th Birthday, Lina!”

With this new technology, OpenAI will continue to transform ChatGPT into an automated digital assistant that can compete with existing services such as Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa. Last year, the company made it possible for chatbots to add instructions and personal preferences (like job details or family size) to consider during each conversation. ChatGPT now has broader and more detailed information available.

“We believe the most useful assistants are those that evolve with you and keep up with you,” said Joanne Jang, OpenAI product lead who helps oversee OpenAI's memory project.

ChatGPT can now remember previous conversations, but just like humans, it can make mistakes. When a user asks her ChatGPT to create a birthday card for her Lina, the chatbot may create a card with subtle typos, such as “Happy 5th Birthday!” Lina!

The company will initially make this new technology available to a limited number of users. It is available not only to those using the free version of ChatGPT, but also to those who subscribe to his ChatGPT Plus, a more advanced service that costs $20 per month.

OpenAI also on Tuesday will introduce what it calls ephemeral chats to users, where conversations and memories are not saved.

ChatGPT has offered a limited form of memory for some time. When a user chats with a bot, its responses are based on what was previously said in the same conversion. The bot can now use information from previous conversations.

(The New York Times sued OpenAI and its partner Microsoft in December for copyright infringement of news content related to AI systems.)

Bots build this memory by automatically identifying and storing information that may be useful in the future. “We rely on models to determine what is appropriate and what is not,” said Liam Fedas, a research scientist at OpenAI, referring to the AI ​​technology behind ChatGPT.

Users can instruct chatbots to recall something specific from a conversation, ask for something already stored in memory, forget certain information, or turn off memory completely. can be instructed.

By default, OpenAI records entire ChatGPT conversations and uses them to train future versions of your chatbot. OpenAI said it removed personally identifiable information from conversations used to train its technology. A user can also choose to completely remove their conversations from her OpenAIs training data.

However, creating and storing a separate list of personal memories that a chatbot brings up during conversations can raise privacy concerns. The company argued that what it is doing is not that different from how search engines and browsers store users' Internet history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/13/technology/openai-gives-chatgpt-a-better-memory.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos