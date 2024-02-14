How AI is being sold to a skeptical public is becoming clearer





Many AI companies have a hard time helping customers understand that the product doesn't take away their ability to think for themselves. Some tried to use the Super Bowl as an opportunity to change the narrative. Even if a 30-second spot costs him $7 million, he reaches a live audience of 123 million people at a time and has no more chance of getting hyped up in the press. there is no.

Although many technology evangelists proclaim that artificial intelligence is the future, the majority of the public remains skeptical. According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, 52 percent of Americans are “more concerned than excited about the growth of AI.” Only 10% of people are looking forward to the possibility rather than worrying about it.

When Chat GPT came out, people were amazed that it allowed them to write essays and create scripts based on conversations from their favorite shows. Things are changing, with more talk about AI replacing jobs and the need for regulation.

“There was a sense of wonder and awe,” said Deacon Webster, co-founder and chief creative officer of advertising agency Walrus. “And there was this negative feeling of, 'Oh my God, none of us knowledge workers are going to get a job.'”

There are many winners and losers among the messages brands are experimenting with in their massive Super Bowl ad bets. AI was seeking a new image. Sunday was the first step toward achieving that.

“The Super Bowl is the last big gathering,” Webster said. “This allows you to actually go out and get your brand message in front of a lot of people. No matter how many one-on-one ads, I think there's something about a shared experience. Masu.”

Microsoft's Super Bowl ad features a group of people overcoming challenges ranging from starting a business to earning a college degree. It's not just their grit and ingenuity. This is also thanks to the help of Copilot, Microsoft's “everyday AI companion.”

“There's a little bit of skepticism and hesitation in terms of how can you start using something this new without knowing that it's actually a really accessible, relevant, easy-to-use tool?” said Divya Kumar, general manager of search and AI at Microsoft. marketing. “AI search has been on the market for 20-odd years, so we want to bridge the gap between early adopters and mainstream consumers.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that there is skepticism among early adopters of the latest Microsoft AI, especially when it comes to price.

Etsy showed how its AI-powered gift mode can help you find the perfect gift for France. The Google Pixel commercial focused on how the tool helps visually impaired people take photos. CrowdStrike also showed how AI tools can help fight cyberattacks in a Western cyberpunk-themed commercial.

“There's a real opportunity for companies, especially in advertising, to sell the angle of how this is good for people, for humanity, and how it can be looked at in terms of creating a positive impact.” he said. Gaurav Misra, CEO of Captions, an AI-powered video creation software, said:

Creations creates videos in real time, raising concerns about how the technology could be misused to manipulate content or create misinformation. It can also help people connect, as a recent New York Times article about how people fell in love using Captions AI translation software points out. This story helped the company explain the benefits of its product.

“If you speak English, it will look like you're speaking French or German or something, right?” Misra said. “This is the type of thing that wasn't possible before, and it opens up new kinds of possibilities for what people can do with it and how people can communicate across different languages ​​and cultures. I will open up.”

Microsoft's Kumar said there's no bigger stage than the Super Bowl to convey a human message. The company also completely redesigned Copilot's user interface to coincide with the timing of the advertising campaign. This made the prompts easier to read and provided more visual examples. Real customer examples were used to create the ad.

“It’s also a good learning experience. It’s a great way to reach an audience that doesn’t fully understand Copilot’s capabilities, and we hope to learn from that experience in future marketing beats. You can, you will,” she said.

Microsoft recently expanded access to Copilot to the small business community and launched a new premium subscription for individuals.

David Jones, founder and CEO of BrandTech Group, said on Sunday that America took notice that AI is changing our lives by doing everything better, faster and cheaper. He said it was his first attempt to get people to understand that he was changing every aspect of the game.

“What we saw at the Super Bowl is just the beginning of this early phase, but it will soon become as ubiquitous as mobile, the internet, and electricity,” Jones said. His company focuses on digital and generative AI marketing companies. “Today, no one asks, 'How is the Internet sold?' or 'How is mobile sold?' Yes. (Generation) AI is similar, but enhanced.”

