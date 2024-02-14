Tech Tip: How to use Gemini AI as the default virtual assistant on your Android phone





Google has rebranded its Bard chatbot to Gemini and released a new Gemini app for Android users. Gemini app allows users to chat with her AI assistant and make it the default assistant on their phone. This means that when the user says “Ok Google” or long presses the home button, Gemini will answer the question.

Google has also integrated all Duet AI capabilities into Google Workspace under the Gemini brand. Additionally, we made Gemini Ultra 1.0, our most advanced and powerful AI model, publicly available.

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide on how to use the new Google Gemini app on your Android smartphone.

How to use the Google Gemini app on Android

Step 1: Visit Google Play Store on your phone.

Step 2: Type “Google Gemini” in the search bar and find the app.

Step 3: Tap the “Install” button next to the app icon.

Step 4: Wait until the app is downloaded and installed on your phone.

Now you can explore the features of the Gemini app. To get started:

Step 1: Launch the Gemini app.

Step 2:[始める]Tap.

Step 3: Read information about how Gemini can help you[詳細]Tap. Then tap “Agree” on the next screen.

Step 4: Gemini can help you with a variety of tasks, including creating content, learning new skills, and simplifying your phone usage. You can ask Gemini for help using voice, text, or photo input. Enter your query in the box that says “Type, speak, or share a photo” and tap the Email Her icon. You can also select suggestions from the top of the app.

Step 5: Repeat step 4 to create more queries.

Step 6: In the center of the app[チャット]You can see previous queries and responses in the section.

On the other hand, if you want to make Gemini your default digital assistant, follow these steps.

Step 1: In the Gemini app, tap your profile picture in the top right corner.

Step 2: Then tap on “Settings”.

Step 3: Tap on Google's digital assistant.

Step 4: Tap on Gemini to set it as your default digital assistant.

Step 5: If you want to go back to Google Assistant, follow the same steps and tap Google Assistant instead.

Meanwhile, Google is rolling out its Gemini app in stages. Google's next-generation AI assistant, Gemini, first launched in the US and is now available in select regions in Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Canada. The company has not revealed a specific date for the full global launch, but users will be notified through official channels. Once the new app is ready, users can follow the steps below to download it and use Google's new AI assistant.

