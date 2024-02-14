Google: Google promotes WhatsApp enterprise messaging alternative





A battle has erupted between Google and WhatsApp over India's Rs 2,500-crore enterprise messaging market. The US search giant is pushing to introduce an alternative mobile messaging system in the country, which could disrupt the growing use of WhatsApp by businesses to communicate with customers. Experts say this could transform the country's broader messaging-based communications ecosystem.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has become the first Indian telco to partner with Google to offer Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging to business customers in India, joining larger telco rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. is expected to join this trend soon, industry executives said.

The likelihood of enterprise adoption of Google's RCS is 70-75%, which is almost double that of traditional enterprise SMS. Cheaper than WhatsApp charges, carriers could earn significant revenue. It is expected. Experts and industry executives say RCS will also help businesses counter the increasing migration of traditional SMS to over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as WhatsApp.

Telcos have previously sought regulatory intervention to prevent the migration of enterprise messaging to platforms such as WhatsApp, with concerns ranging from cybersecurity and fraud risks to revenue losses for carriers as well as the national exchequer. It highlights the threat that extends to Rs.

Admittedly, there are challenges to widespread adoption of Google's RCS, as India still has nearly 300 million feature phone users and a small but significant number of people using iPhones. At this time, they do not support RCS.

Find the stories you're interested in According to the Frost and Sulivan report, what is at stake is the enterprise messaging market, which was valued at just under Rs 2,500 billion as of March 31, 2023. But experts say the pie is growing, with the expansion of digital payments and e-commerce making it more relevant for businesses. “Vi has started introducing RCS messaging to enterprises on a 70:30 revenue-sharing model with Google,” said a top telecom executive. E.T. “The current pricing (for Google RCS) is 20-25 paise per message, of which 70% is paid to the telecom service provider. Google is also actively negotiating with Airtel and Jio, and both operators is expected to join the RCS channel soon.'' “Vi, Airtel, Jio and Google did not respond to ET's queries.

