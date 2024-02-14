Google's internal revolt over Israel spreads worldwide





Google employees and members of the public protested at the company's UK headquarters on Tuesday amid growing opposition to companies working for the Israeli government.

In recent years, there has been growing momentum among Google employees across the United States to oppose the militarization of work, including cooperation with Israel. The rebellion is now beginning to spread to Britain.

Tuesday's demonstration outside the company's headquarters in King's Cross, London, included Google employees from the United Tech and Allied Workers (UTAW), a branch of the telecoms workers' union, and the No Technology for Apartheid campaign. About 50 people gathered. For about 90 minutes, you can chant and listen to speeches from Google employees and others.

Google employee Jackie told the audience that their employer was putting their technology into the hands of criminal states, and called on the company to stop producing military technology and end the Nimbus program. pic.twitter.com/xVtaJ6nlKT

Rivkah Brown (@rivkahbrown) February 13, 2024

The protest, an escalation of years of internal opposition to Project Nimbus, coincided with a leafleting campaign by Google employees inside the building. The flyer set out the reasons for the campaign against the project and included an invitation to an internal workers' meeting.

Protesters are demanding that Google end Project Nimbus, a $1.22 billion ($960 million) joint agreement with Amazon to provide cloud computing services to the state of Israel. There is. Details of the project, including what kind of data will be stored and how it will be used, will be discussed with the State of Israel after Amazon and Google signed an agreement in April 2021 on behalf of Israel's Microsoft and Oracle. It was left vague by the contractor. Choosing a cloud service provider. However, it was clear from the beginning that the data center would be located within Israeli territory. It's an unusual move given that most government cloud services are distributed around the world.

This domestic base has sparked speculation that the aim is to protect Israel from international law and state sanctions. Jack Paulson, director of technology oversight who left Google in protest in 2018, said in an interview with The Intercept: Former head of security at Google Enterprise (currently head of Oracle's Israel office) ), one of Nimbus' purposes was to prevent the German government from requesting data about the Israel Defense Forces from the International Criminal Court (at the time, Germany was defending Israel during the court's investigation into potential war crimes in Gaza). ICC was strengthened for this reason).

The Intercept also revealed that Project Nimbus will include advanced AI and machine learning capabilities (among them facial detection, object tracking, automatic image classification, and sentiment analysis) to help Israel monitor Palestinians. He reported that he had found training materials that showed this.

Internal opposition to the project began just months after it was agreed. In October 2021, more than 500 Amazon and Google employees published an open letter in the Guardian newspaper, stating that Project Nimbus “will enable further surveillance and illegal data collection of Palestinians, and will not allow Israel to operate on Palestinian land.” “It promotes the expansion of illegal settlements.” The next day, “No Tech For Aparttheid” was launched in October 2021 by a coalition of grassroots groups including the BDS movement and Jewish Voice for Peace.

The campaign has been smoldering under the surface for two years since its launch, gradually gaining support from Google and Amazon employees as well as shareholders, one of whom is expected to question the project in 2022. Submitted a shareholder resolution. Some Amazon shareholders and members of the group Investor Advocates for Social Justice filed a similar resolution soon after. Neither received the majority of votes needed to pass.

Like many pro-Palestinian campaigns, No Tech For Aparttheid has stepped up its efforts in light of Israel's onslaught on Gaza. On October 10th, as Israel launched an intensive bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip, workers at Google and Amazon, who are cooperating with the operation, released a statement, accusing Amazon and Google of being complicit in this disaster, and Nimbus. He once again called for the plan to be cancelled.

Statement from @amazon and @Google employees regarding the #NoTechForAparttheid campaign: pic.twitter.com/UOvXRgAY4h

No Technology in Apartheid (@NoTechAparttheid) October 10, 2023

In December, Google employees in San Francisco engaged in a duel to protest the company's continued involvement in the project.

Tuesday's protest was the first of its kind among Google employees in the UK.

Zahid, who asked to use a pseudonym for fear of retribution, has worked at Google for about two years. Google was my dream job, they told his Nova Media. Ever since I was in Palestine, I dreamed of joining Google. I achieved this dream, but then I realized that my company was involved in the oppression of its employees. And I feel like I don't belong in this company.

Zahid said that the business reasons behind Google's involvement in Project Nimbus (Amazon exists and Amazon leads the cloud market, so they wanted to be there) are that the company has expressed He said that it invalidated the principle that Google has a value system that says it's not a bad guy. [“Don’t be evil” was the company’s original motto; when it restructured under Alphabet, it became “Do the right thing”]. If Google doesn't want to be evil, it shouldn't be. [be].

Emily, a Google software engineer, also asks that only her first name be used, and agrees with this on many points. Many people like me joined Google because we believed (unlike other technology companies) that Google had values ​​and red lines about what the technology it built could be used for. she said in her statement to Novara Media.

Although we are seeing organizations quietly move away from such situations, I believe there are still many good people here who care deeply about the genocide taking place in Gaza. We cannot remain silent on this matter any longer.

We oppose the use of technology for military and surveillance purposes by unethical regimes, we oppose Project Nimbus, and we want to speak out in our name. There is a culture of fear within our company, but we are stronger together. Even against Google.

That fear is not unfounded. In March 2022, Google told Ariel Collen, a 28-year-old Jewish employee, that he could move to Brazil or leave his company. This ultimatum was seen by many of Koren's colleagues as punishment for her organizing Project Nimbus (although Google and the National Labor Relations Board investigated Koren's claims of retaliation). evidence was found to be insufficient).

But there are signs that Google is feeling the heat. In response to a vigil held by Google employees outside the New York campus in December in memory of Mai Ubaid, a Palestinian software engineer and former Google intern who was killed along with her entire family in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza. A company spokesperson claimed: The Guardian reports that Project Nimbus only provides commercial services for Israeli government ministries and not for highly sensitive or classified military work related to weapons or intelligence. (A Reuters report based on an announcement from the Israeli Ministry of Finance says the project will provide cloud services for the country's public sector and military, which is in direct contradiction to this).

UTAW organizer Eran Cohen said: “Technology workers around the world tend to be quick to show meaningful solidarity with Palestinians, but they're not alone.

This reflects the diverse composition of a large portion of our technology workforce, the cross-border nature of our companies, and the international reach of the products and services we create. Tech workers know this, and it underpins our approach to unionizing.

Google did not respond to Novara Medias' request for comment.

