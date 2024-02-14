How to listen to audiobooks for free for 30 days





If you're a fan of all things audio, from podcasts to audiobooks, but haven't tried Audible yet, now might be a good time. Audible is owned by Amazon and is not included as part of the Prime package, but they are currently offering free trials on both membership tiers. These are the base level Plus and Premium Plus.

Get 1 month of Audible Plus or Audible Premium Plus free for 30 days.

Audible Plus is a lower-cost tier once your subscription starts after the first 30 days (but you can cancel at any time to avoid fees). However, subscriptions are affordable at just $7.95 per month. What you get with Audible Plus are podcasts, meditation programs, sleep tracks, Audible originals, and a wealth of audiobooks.

Try Audible Plus

Currently, you can also level up your Audible membership with Audible Premium Plus. This includes all features on Audible Plus and his one title credit per month. Each credit allows you to purchase one audiobook. That cost is included in your subscription, and you can keep it even if you end your membership.

If you're also an Amazon Prime member, you'll get two free title credits each month. Premium Plus members can also purchase additional titles at discounted prices and access member-only sales.

After the first 30 days, Premium Plus costs $14.95 per month. However, you can sign up for three months free until February 21st, and cancel at any time before the end of that three-month period.

Try Audible Premium Plus

Titles available on Audible Plus include:

All Systems Red by Martha Wells We Play Games by Sarah A. Denzil The Starter Ex by Mia Sosa Outlander by Diana Gabaldon Pride and Prejudice (Narrated by Rosamund Pike)

If you have kids, you'll love titles like:

Jeff Kinney's “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” Audible Originals Podcast, Kidz Bop Never Stop: The Tour Bus Adventures.

If you're a big listener of audio content, you'll want to take advantage of this benefit whenever possible.

