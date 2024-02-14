Google: Iran's regional hacking campaign targeting Israel remains opportunistic but focused





There is little evidence that Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel had a premeditated cyber element, but in the months since then, a spate of regional hacking forces linked to terrorist groups, Hezbollah and Iran have began to coordinate their activities and participate in this attack. The dispute is ongoing, a Google analysis concluded on Tuesday.

This analysis, conducted by Google's Threat Analytics Group and Mandiant, part of Google Cloud, documented activity associated with six regional cyber threat groups for espionage, information manipulation, sabotage, and more. .

In some conflicts, cyber operations play a role in supporting and coexisting with kinetic and physical attacks, but the Israel-Hamas war shows how cyber operations are autonomous, allowing rivals to attack without direct military conflict. It has shown that it provides governments with a low-cost, low-risk way to engage the United States. said the researchers.

Sandra Joyce, vice president of Mandiant Intelligence, said the contrast between the role of cyber in this conflict and how it is being used during Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine is stark. .

“We did not observe a surge in cyber operations in the Israel-Gaza region,” Joyce said in a call with reporters ahead of the report's release. “We saw it in Russia, but not here.”

Analyzes show that Iran has been targeting Israel and the United States for years, and its operations continue at a rapid pace. In the six months leading up to the Hamas attack, Iran accounted for about 80% of all government-sponsored phishing campaigns targeting users based in Israel, researchers said.

“Since October 7, there have been a number of attacks, including hacking leaks and information operations, designed to demoralize Israelis and undermine confidence in the state apparatus, weakening support for the war among Israelis and the broader world.” “There have been intensive efforts to undermine Israel's actions and cast a negative light on Israel's actions,” the report said.

In November, a group associated with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Cyber ​​Electronics Corps (IRGC-CEC) targeted Israeli-made equipment used in water facilities that contained tampered messages. It was reported. On February 2, the U.S. government sanctioned six Iranian officials over the attack on a water utility in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

The groups profiled in the report, most of which have ties to Iran, target Israel, other organizations in the Middle East, the United States, or Europe.

Hamas-related groups, which have traditionally targeted Israel and Palestine as part of intra-Palestinian operations, remained active until September 2023, with no notable increase in activity after October 7, the researchers said. .

Analysis shows that one of the groups, tracked by Google as “Great Rift” and others as “UNC4453” or “Plaid Rain”, may be associated with Lebanon's Hezbollah. It is said to have a high level of sexuality. According to researchers, the group took advantage of the increased interest in emergency services after the October 7 attack and impersonated legitimate Israeli services in a phishing scam.

The group also created fake missing persons websites that forced visitors to download small malicious programs in order to receive notifications about abducted Israelis, and impersonated legitimate Israeli hospitals to donate blood. The researchers said they also created a website to distribute malware themed to .

These incidents are examples of well-established regional hacking campaigns that demonstrate “the agility to quickly adjust activities to current events,” the report said.

Another incident that surfaced on February 12 with “likely” links to Iran targeted Israeli civilians whose emails were obtained in a breach of an Israeli organization in November, according to the Israel National Cyber ​​Directorate. Destructive malware disguised as a notification from John Hultquist, head of Mandiant Intelligence. analysts said in an email Tuesday.

Once executed, the malware overwritten files and played a video containing a message to the hostage families “aimed at demoralizing the Israeli people,” Hultquist said.

“Iran is increasingly conducting information operations and attacks that directly target civilians,” he added.

Nicole Fishbein, a security researcher at Intesar, said in a series of posts on the X social media platform on February 12 that the campaign included anti-war propaganda and attack ads against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. and warned against this campaign.

By AJ Vicens AJ covers nation-state threats and cybercrime. He previously served as a reporter for Mother Jones. Contact us via Signal/WhatsApp: (810-206-9411).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cyberscoop.com/google-iranian-regional-hacking-operations-that-target-israel-remain-opportunistic-but-focused/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos