GU-led TechHub Consortium Discusses Progress with Washington Governor Jay Inslee





Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Gonzaga's campus and met with members of a consortium led by GU and Post Falls' Lakeside Companies that is working to bring a regional technology and innovation hub to the Inland Northwest.

Successful Tech Hub designation would not only create countless jobs in aerospace and aviation, but also lead to educational opportunities, economic development, and strengthened partnerships across higher education, local government, tribal communities, and more. Become.

The Inland Northwest Consortium has more than 50 organizations that successfully passed the first stage of the designation process last fall, making them one of only 31 groups to reach the second round out of 198 applications. Ta. The Inland Northwest Consortium is vying for up to $75 million in federal funding to establish a National Aerospace Materials Manufacturing Center near Spokane International Airport to make lightweight composite materials for commercial aircraft. A final decision on the project from the Economic Development Authority is expected in late summer.

Gonzaga University President Thayne McCullough will update Inslee on all the efforts the consortium members have undertaken to pursue the unique opportunity to provide the next generation of high-tech aerospace innovation to the Inland Northwest. Served as a moderator for a discussion aimed at

“We are very grateful for the support of so many different organizations, from government to education to the city of Spokane, our North Idaho colleagues, tribal nations, and the higher education field,” McCullough said of the conference. As mentioned at the beginning. .

“At the heart of this hub is the next generation of aerospace manufacturing in the region, which really builds on industries that have long existed in both Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. ”

McCullough noted that the consortium members are a strong group united in a focus on advancing the aerospace and manufacturing economy throughout the Inland Northwest, which will “help our state and region grow. “This will allow us to remain the best place in the world to build airplanes.” ”

Inslee was quick to point out that Washington state has a deep history in aerospace and aviation manufacturing, particularly in the Inland Northwest, which has evolved with technology to support important regional industries and is highly coveted in high-tech fields. He praised the progress made in educating workers. .

“There's something going on in Eastern Washington. Spokane County, of course, but the entire eastern part of the state is developing a high-tech economy, and this is one of the central pillars of that development,” Inslee said. Told.

“Everywhere you go in Eastern Washington, there's high-tech construction going on.”

“I think we're moving in a really good direction here, and I'm here to hear how Washington state can help advance this cause, especially in the main to equip young people with the skill sets they will need,” and develop these high-tech solutions. ”

Consortium partners who attended Inslee's visit included Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown, Avista CEO Dennis Vermillion, Spokane Tribe of Indians Acting Executive Director Joni Wynkoop, and Lakeside Companies. Nick Roach, marketing manager of Spokane Community College, Kevin Brockbank, president of Spokane Community College, and Greater Spokane. Vice President of Economic Development Gary Beaulieu, Coeur d'Alene Regional Economic Development Corporation President Ginny Gilliam, Machinist Association Executive Director Shana Peshek, Kalispell Tribal Economic Office Chief Financial Officer Jason Beasley, West Plains Economics Mr. Chris Pengla, Executive Director of the Development Corporation.

As various members of the consortium spoke to Inslee about their contributions to the Tech Hub pursuit, the depth and breadth of this unprecedented collaboration really came into focus. Roach said of the Lakeside Building in West Plains, which is poised to house manufacturing, research and development centers. Brown spoke about Spokane's efforts to prioritize tech hubs and streamline regulatory hurdles.

“This is a top priority for us,” Brown said. “We have the sites, we have the partnerships, and we have cutting-edge research. We are poised to become an anchor for the growth of this sector across the region.”

Mr. Brockbank spoke about existing educational programs at community colleges and the potential for new programs. Mr. Ballew, Mr. Vermilion, and Mr. Winekoop all spoke of their desire to develop the workforce and strengthen partnerships across the region.

Echoing the focus on talent development, McCullough said that this is a key component of the Tech Hub application and that the various partners involved will work together to “ensure industry demand is met with the right talent pool.” We are working hard to meet the needs of the public,” he said. We are training for the next generation of manufacturing. ”

It will be difficult to advance to the next round for Tech Hub designation, but as we look at some of the other applicants, Inland Northwest Consortium's efforts fill a need that no other company provides at all. said McCulloh.

“This is a unique opportunity, not just in the Inland Northwest, but nationally,” McCullough said. “There's no other tech hub that specializes in aerospace manufacturing. Most of them are focused on other industries. So what we're really doing here is that we've been working in this region for years building aircraft parts. It's about recognizing that there has been development and that as a result there is an opportunity and a hunger for what we believe is growth and development.”

Learn about the bright future of technology at Gonzaga University.

