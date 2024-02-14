Google introduces companion mode for mobile meetings





Previously available with Google Meet on PC and Chromebook, companion mode is now available on Android, iPhone, and iPad.

“Companion mode in Google Meet is designed to seamlessly connect people in the room with remote teammates, giving everyone the ability to interact while taking full advantage of in-room audio and video conferencing capabilities. and controls,” explains a new post on Google's Workspace Updates blog. “Using companion mode from your mobile device is a quick and easy way to join a meeting without opening your laptop. Particularly useful for easily and discreetly participating in large in-person meetings.

Google first announced Companion Mode in 2021 and then released it on the web for PCs, Chromebooks, and Macs in early 2022. At the time, it was touted as a post-pandemic hybrid working feature that would allow remote meeting participants to participate interactively. Chat, screen sharing, raise hand, voting, and host control features.

With today's launch, Google Meet users on mobile can now check into meetings to be identified by name, share emoji reactions without interrupting the speaker, and raise their hand to signal they want to speak. , toggle live captions, chat with participants, zoom, and more. If necessary, this will be reflected in the content presented.

Companion mode for Google Meet is now rolling out to all Google Workspace and consumer Gmail users and is enabled by default. Google Workspace doesn't have admin controls, but your audio and microphone will be automatically muted when you join a meeting. According to Google, it may take up to 15 days for this feature to appear in Google Workspace.

