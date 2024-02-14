Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a 'scientific twist'





Google Doodle for Valentine's Day 2024: Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14th every year.

Valentine's Day – The day of love has arrived. Every year, this day is celebrated on her February 14th. Although Valentine's Day has become an increasingly important cultural and economic event, there are no clear rules on how to celebrate it. People from different cultures and places around the world have created their own traditions to commemorate Valentine's Day. For many people, this day is the day to confess your love for someone and express your love by sending flowers, cards, or chocolates with a message of love.

Now, for Valentine's Day, Google has also released an interactive doodle with a “scientific twist” to explain the chemistry of love. Clicking on the doodle will open a new page “Chemistry CuPd” with the option to take a quiz to find chemical elements. Then, after discovering your personality elements through a few questions, you can also start bonding with other elements such as hydrogen, sodium, and nitrogen by swiping left, just like in online dating. Masu.

“Make diatomic bonds on Valentine's Day. Diatomic molecules are made from bonds between two atoms. Sometimes they are bonds between the same elements, such as H2 (hydrogen gas), and sometimes they are between the same elements, such as HCl (hydrogen chloride). “It can also be a bond between two different elements,” Google's description doodle reads.

“Are you made of beryllium, gold, and titanium? Because you're BeAuTi-ful! Today's interactive game Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a scientific twist. It's all about chemistry .There is no bond stronger than love. Especially when the chemistry is matched. It's just right. Happy Valentine's Day!” read Google's blog.

About Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the culmination of Valentine's Week, during which each day is dedicated to a particular way of expressing love. Traditionally, on Valentine's Day, we show our love for others by sending cards, gifts, and messages of love. Some people secretly send something anonymously to their loved ones. Popular gifts include boxes of chocolates, dinner for two, and flowers, especially roses. Additionally, we might even come up with personalized gift ideas like framed photos or song playlists, or plan special activities together.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Valentine's Day has its origins in the Roman festival Lupercalia, held around mid-February. The festival celebrated the arrival of spring and included fertility rituals and the matching of women and men by lottery. This custom was banned by Pope Gelasius I in his 5th century and replaced by St. Valentine's Day. However, it wasn't until around the 14th century that February 14th was celebrated as a day of romance.

