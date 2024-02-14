Admiral chooses Google Cloud to accelerate innovative customer experiences





The partnership accelerates Admiral's transformation strategy and promises a superior customer experience. Google Cloud's data analytics and AI/ML technologies drive innovation and improve operational efficiency.

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Admiral, a leading UK financial services company and member of the Admiral Group, has selected Google Cloud as its strategic cloud partner. Under the terms of the agreement, Admiral's core insurance operations, including policy management and digital systems, will be powered by Google Cloud. The company also plans to use Google Cloud technology to develop new digital products and services, including further improving its customer-facing mobile apps.

The partnership will enable Admiral to accelerate time-to-market for new products and services by deploying containerized cloud applications and adopting new software development methodologies. Admiral will use Google Cloud's data analytics capabilities to improve operational efficiency and Google Cloud's AI and machine learning services to better serve customers.

Our partnership with Google Cloud covers four key areas:

Data and AI: Admiral will continue to leverage Google Cloud's data analytics, machine learning, and generative AI capabilities to strategically enable data-driven decision-making across the organization. Digital Experience: Admiral uses a centralized view of data to provide customers with a more personalized and seamless digital experience, including personalized offers and tailored services. Admiral also uses Google Cloud to power its digital channels, including its website, mobile apps, and contact center. Operations: Admiral currently hosts its core policy management and billing platform on Google Cloud, helping it rapidly scale technology in response to customer demand and reduce time to market for new features. Masu. Skills: As part of the partnership, Admiral will work with Google Cloud to improve its employees' cloud computing and data analysis skills. This allows Admiral to continue leveraging the latest cloud technologies to provide innovative products and services to its customers. Additionally, Admiral will continue to support external initiatives such as Code First Girls in collaboration with Google Cloud.

Alan Patefield-Smith, Admiral CIO, said, “At Admiral, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we're excited to work with Google Cloud to help us achieve our strategic goals.” “Google Cloud's cutting-edge technology and expertise will help us accelerate our digital transformation efforts and deliver advanced customer experiences.”

“Admiral is an innovative insurance company that has delivered many firsts to the market. We are proud to support their continued efforts to provide customers with the best products and services across their insurance portfolio. ” says Helen Kelisky, MD, Google Cloud, UK. “We look forward to strengthening our existing relationship with Admiral, accelerating their transformation strategy, and delivering even better experiences.”

About Admiral

Admiral is a leading financial services company covering services such as auto insurance, home insurance, travel insurance, insurtech, and legal services. Admiral is part of the Admiral Group, a FTSE100 financial services company with operations in the UK, Europe and the Americas. In the UK he has over 7,500 colleagues and over 6.4 million customers. In 2023, Admiral was named his 6th best place to work in the UK by Great Place to Work magazine, 14th best place to work for benefits and 3rd best place for women. Selected as an excellent workplace. We were also selected as one of the best companies to work for in the UK's Best Companies to Work For list. Follow Admiral on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @admirallife and Admiral Group Plc on LinkedIn.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates the digital transformation capabilities of every organization's business and industry. Google provides enterprise-grade solutions that leverage our cutting-edge technology and tools to help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most important business problems.

Source Google Cloud

