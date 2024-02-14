Nnaji launches TechAdvantage for technology growth and empowerment





Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Secretary Uche Nnaji (centre), surrounded by dignitaries at the launch of TechAdvantage in Abuja.

In a ground-breaking initiative to propel Nigeria into a technology-driven future, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, has launched an innovation ecosystem called TechAdvantage.

This initiative is strategically designed to unlock the nation's vast potential, foster economic growth, empower individuals and lead to a brighter future.

Speaking at the launch of TechAdvantage in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, emphasized that the initiative is aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s New Hope Agenda. Nnaji envisioned a Nigeria where innovation is the engine of economic prosperity and empowerment for all.

“This force of change is upon us. The question is not whether TechAdvantage will revolutionize Nigeria, but how to harness it to shape a prosperous future for this country,” Nnaji said. said. He described TechAdvantage as more than just his online platform, where apprentices connect with executives, aspiring entrepreneurs learn from seasoned professionals, and individuals strengthen themselves through the academy. We emphasized our role as an ecosystem.

TechAdvantage is inspired by the successful Computer Village model known for ingenuity and entrepreneurship, and translates these qualities into an accessible online ecosystem. Nnaji highlighted the core elements of collaboration, the drive to succeed, and continuous adaptation to technology as key components built into TechAdvantage.

The overarching idea behind TechAdvantage Nigeria is to empower individuals through technology while fostering a culture of collaboration across tribal, religious and political boundaries.

“TechAdvantage Nigeria provides a space for interested Nigerians to take control of their growth and empowerment,” Nnaji urged. He urges young professionals, artisans and all Nigerians to explore the TechAdvantage online academy, acquire future-ready skills, seek opportunities through our job platform, build a career in technology and access the online marketplace. specifically encouraged them to showcase their expertise and join the vibrant technology community. he is an enthusiast.

“This announcement is not just an event, but a call to action for employees, the organized private sector, and existing technology ecosystem stakeholders. With your participation, TechAdvantage Nigeria It will be a force for economic prosperity, social inclusion and national pride for the country,” Naji concluded, pledging that TechAdvantage will be a catalyst for technological progress and social well-being in Nigeria by actively engaging from various sectors. We asked for full involvement. .

In his address, the innovator of the TechAdvantage initiative, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Safital, Amu Ogbeide, said the initiative will continue the success of the Computer Village business model and expand it across Nigeria.

He also said that the Computer Village serves as a major support system for innovation and technology adoption across the country and is a source of livelihood for many Nigerians, which provides technical training, apprenticeships, entrepreneurship support and entrepreneurship. He said that this was made possible through business models such as support. Guidance.

In his goodwill address, Dr. Olusola Odunsanya, Executive Director, National Center for Technology Management (NACETEM), said the launch of TechAdvantage was the beginning of the transformation of the Nigerian economy, adding that the way any country’s economy grows is its A country's cultural customs.

He further said that the country has a culture of apprenticeships where young people are sent to learn trades and graduate to become managers, adding that TechAdvantage is also designed for the same purpose.

like this:

Like loading…

related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sciencenigeria.com/nnaji-unveils-techadvantage-for-technological-growth-empowerment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos