Wild Flowers v20240209 Free Download





Wylde Flowers v20240209 Free Download PC Game Setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and simulation game.

Wildflowers v20240209 PC Game 2023 Overview

Play as Tara, who has just moved to a nice rural island to help her grandmother and the family farm. Meet an unforgettable cast of fully voiced characters with interesting backstories, find friendship or even romance! Relax in your country lifestyle as you tend to crops, take care of animals and fish, craft crafts and more throughout the day. At night, nurture your inner witch as you learn to fly a broomstick, brew potions, control the weather and seasons, or even transform into a cat! Fairhaven is waiting for you.

An enchanting tale

Enjoy the earnest and emotional story that blends farming, magic, and personal discovery as Tara finds herself and brings the town together.

The audio dialogue is entirely in English

The characters in Wylde Flowers are brought to life by a cast including BAFTA Award-winning voice actors in over 18 hours of voice acting.

30 diverse characters

From Natalia (she) the local blacksmith, to Sophia (she) who runs the diner, each character in Fairhaven has a complex backstory waiting for you to love and fall in love with them.

Sweet romance

Seven people from Fairhaven are eligible for grooming and romance. From the local butcher Kim (they/them), to Amira (she/her), the flirtatious doctor.

Agriculture and magic

Develop household and magical crafts through cooking, fishing, farming, animal care, magic spells and potions.

Lots to enjoy

Explore and relax during over 35-60 hours of immersive gameplay.

Custom soundtrack

The music is closely linked to the narrative and features a score created with the help of a real orchestra that responds to your choices.

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: v20240209 Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Repack Set: Game File Name: Wylde_Flowers_v20240209.zip Game Download Size: 4.6 GBMD5SUM: 32899101374a5311111fce8c884f8d9b

System requirements for Wylde Flowers v20240209

Before you start Wylde Flowers v20240209 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * OS*: Windows 7 (SP1+) * Processor: X64 architecture with SSE2 instruction set support * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: GPUs supporting DX10, DX11, and DX12 * DirectX: Version 10* Storage: 4 GB of available space

Wild Flowers v20240209 Free Download

Click on below button to start Wylde Flowers v20240209. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

