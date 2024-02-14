Unleash the potential of retail technology





This also includes retail media.

Retailers are becoming increasingly aware of the fact that, thanks to their store networks and digital assets, they are now part of the largest media owners.

They are actively seeking to create an ecosystem that allows suppliers to engage with shoppers before, during and after the in-store experience. Retail media is already a major source of high-margin incremental revenue and is expected to grow over the coming year.

Picard says: The development of retail media networks appears to be a triple win for retailers, brands and shoppers, but there is much work to be done to prove that it is more than just a tax on suppliers. Further advances in measurement and standardization are required to prove its true value.

Elsewhere, as retailers work towards realizing their 2025 sustainability commitments, 2024 will be key to becoming more transparent about what they're doing and why, IGD says. is thinking.

Retailers seek to inform and educate shoppers to purchase more sustainable products and services. They do this through in-store and online messaging, use of digital media, and campaign execution along with pricing, promotions, and incentive strategies.

Picard said: To meet our 2025 sustainability commitments, retailers will need to move at a faster pace than ever before. 2024 will be the year of realization. However, there is so much to tackle that it is difficult to decide where and how to act.

On the other hand, it is still difficult to increase volume, and as competition intensifies, attention is naturally focused on the cost line.

Retailers around the world are turning to low-tech and high-tech ways to drive improvements to reduce wage bills and increase efficiency. Even small gains can add up to big savings.

Pickard said the elimination of checkout and the move to replenishment during trading hours makes sense from a spreadsheet perspective. But 2024 may be the year that retailers realize the competitive myopia of a degraded in-store experience.

Finally, new policies, laws, and stealth health remain important ways to improve future outcomes.

At the same time, there are many opportunities to respond to consumer needs and actively advocate for different aspects of health. The reward is building loyalty and becoming a trusted supporter of people who want to make healthier choices in their daily lives.

Picard said:: Helping shoppers live healthier lives is a marathon, not a sprint. As public health challenges intensify, the industry must contribute to positive change or face increased intervention.

He concluded as follows: “The inflationary backdrop in most major markets remains on our minds this year.” This is a considerable challenge, driving up the cost base of retailers and suppliers and depressing shoppers' incomes.

This has led to a focus on cost, increased efficiency, and new ways to deliver value to consumers. It has also led retailers to consider new revenue streams and profitability. These efforts will help retailers reposition their cost base and develop go-to-market models for the future.

