Download Universim v46368 for free





Universim v46368 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, strategy and indie game.

Universim v46368 PC Game Overview 2023

What will you do with force?

God of play!

Guide nascent sentient species (affectionately called fragments) from Stone Age cave painters to star-faring explorers.

Exercise divine power

Command over 15 divine powers to guide, protect or discipline your followers. Create devastating tornadoes, strike unruly minions with lightning bolts, or shake the earth into splits.

Watch your nuggets grow and flourish

Watch the Nuggets' every move as they work and fight for survival.

It develops and advances through the ages

Research over 200 technological and societal advances.

Expand your power and colonize the galaxy

Discover and colonize a galaxy of procedurally generated planets, each with unique ecosystems and challenges to overcome.

Managing sensitive ecosystems

Manage the delicate balance of planetary ecosystems to help the gold nuggets thrive. Your decisions and the actions of your followers affect the global climate and have real environmental consequences. (Well try not to kill them in an environmental disaster, unless you want to of course).

Delve into the deeper mystery of your existence

Discover the deeper layers of a cosmic story that challenges your perception of who and what you are and reveals unexpected transformations!

The Universim is a strategic city building game with divine elements where you guide a civilization (Nuggets) from the Stone Age to the Space Age. Manage resources and dynamic challenges and ensure your Nuggets survive, thrive and reach the stars. Universim features over 200 research features that will help you shape your civilization. Be as benevolent or malicious as you like to push your fragments to develop, progress and expand. (Even the best civilizations need a beating from time to time.) Each planet in The Universim is procedurally generated and offers unique characteristics and challenges, ensuring that every world and every game is unique and engaging. Environmental balance and resource management is critical to success. Nuggets have their own needs and behaviors that you should pay attention to. Your guidance will shape how they deal with conflicts, natural disasters, alien creatures, and other civilizations. Its growth and development depends on you!

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: v46368 Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Refill Kit: Game File Name: The_Universim_v46368.zip Game Download Size: 6.9 GBMD5 SUM: 25eaa6132fdf81b19fbeca0d638e9799

System requirements of Universim v46368

Before you start Universim v46368 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum windows:

* Operating System *: Windows 7 64-bit or higher * Processor: 2.6 GHz – mid-range 4 cores or higher * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: GTX 780/880M/960/1050Ti/ 1660/2060 or AMD R9 290 / RX 570. Intel graphics not supported.* Storage: 20GB available space* Sound Card: Duh!

Recommended:

* Operating System *: Windows 7 64-bit or higher * Processor: 6 or 8+ CPU with physical cores @ 3.5 GHz + * Memory: 32GB RAM * Graphics: GTX 980/1070/2070 /3060 or RX Vega 64/5700/6800 or better * Storage: 20GB available space * Sound card: Duh!

Download Universim v46368 for free

Click on the button below to start Universim v46368. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

