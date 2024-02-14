AI tools produce impressive results, but are they truly intelligent?





Sam Altman, chief executive officer of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, said up to $7 trillion would be needed to produce the vast amount of computer chips he believes the world will need to run artificial intelligence (AI) systems. They are reportedly trying to find an investment. Altman recently said that in the AI-saturated future he envisions, the world will need more energy, potentially requiring some kind of technological breakthrough like nuclear fusion.

It's clear that Altman has big plans for his technology, but is the future of AI really that rosy? As someone who has studied artificial intelligence for many years, I have my doubts.

Today's AI systems, especially generative AI tools like ChatGPT, are not truly intelligent. Moreover, there is no evidence that this can happen without fundamentally changing the way we work.

What is AI?

One definition of AI is a computer system that can perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.

This definition, like many others, is a little vague. Should a spreadsheet be called AI when it can perform calculations that were once sophisticated human tasks? What about factory robots that have surpassed us?

Spreadsheets and robots can certainly do things that were previously the domain of humans, but they do it by following an algorithm, a process or set of rules for tackling a task and doing it.

One thing we can say is that there is no such thing as AI in the sense of a system that can perform a variety of intelligent actions in the same way as humans. Rather, there are many different AI technologies that can do very different things.

Decision making and output generation

Perhaps the most important distinction is between discriminative and generative AI.

Discriminative AI can help banks make decisions such as whether to lend to a small business or whether a doctor should diagnose a patient with disease X or disease Y. This type of AI technology has been around for decades, and bigger and better technologies exist. It's always appearing.

Generative AI systems, ChatGPT, Midjourney, and their related systems, on the other hand, generate output in response to input. In other words, they make things up. Essentially, they are exposed to billions of data points (such as sentences) that they use to infer possible responses to a prompt. Depending on the source data, the response is often correct, but there is no guarantee.

With generative AI, there is no difference between a hallucination, a false response invented by the system, and a response that a human would judge to be true. This appears to be an inherent flaw in the technology, which uses a type of neural network called a transformer.

AI but not intelligent

Another example shows how the AI's goalposts are constantly moving. In the 1980s, I worked on a computer system designed to provide expert medical advice on test results. It is listed in the US research literature as one of the first four medical expert systems in clinical use, and was named the most successful expert system developed in Australia in a 1986 Australian Government report. It is stated that.

I was very proud of this. It was a landmark in AI, performing tasks that normally require highly trained medical professionals. But that system wasn't intelligent at all. It was really just a kind of reference table that collated laboratory test results with high-level diagnostic and patient management advice.

The technology now makes it very easy to build such systems, and there are thousands of them in use around the world. (This technology is based on research by me and my colleagues and is provided by an Australian company called Beamtree.)

If they perform tasks that would be done by highly trained experts, they are indeed AI, but they are still completely unintelligent (although the more complex ones have thousands of rules to search for answers). ).

The transformation networks used in generative AI systems still run based on a set of rules, but the rules can number in the millions or billions and are not easily explainable in human language. .

What is true intelligence?

If algorithms can produce amazing results like the ones seen on ChatGPT without being intelligent, what is real intelligence?

You might say that intelligence is insight, or the ability to decide whether something is a good idea or not. Recall that Archimedes' insight into the principle of buoyancy caused him to jump out of the bath and shout “Eureka!”

Generative AI has no insight. ChatGPT cannot determine if the answer to your question is better than Geminis. (Gemini, until recently known as Bard, is Google's competitor to OpenAI's GPT family of AI tools.)

Put another way, a generative AI might produce great photos in the style of Monet, but if trained only on Renaissance art, it would never invent Impressionism.

Nymphia (water lily) Claude Monet / Google Art Project

Generative AI is extraordinary, and people will definitely use it widely and find it extremely valuable. We already have very useful tools for converting and displaying (but not discovering) information, and tools for converting specifications into code are already routinely used.

These will continue to improve. For example, Google's just-released Gemini appears to try to minimize the hallucination problem by using search to redisplay search results.

Nevertheless, as we become more familiar with generative AI systems, it becomes clearer that they are not truly intelligent. No insight. It's not magic, but an extremely clever magician's trick, an algorithm that is the product of incredible human ingenuity.

