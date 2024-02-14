Honor's Magic V2 Porsche Edition comes with a stylus





Honor has teamed up with German automaker Porsche to design a foldable phone that “leverages the unique DNA of sports cars.” The Magic V2 RSR is a limited edition of Honor's flagship Magic V2 and claims the title of the world's lightest and thinnest foldable book phone.

The back cover of the Magic V2 RSR is designed to resemble the “flyline” on the bonnet of a Porsche 911. The titanium-rimmed camera bump is shaped like a car's round windshield. Apart from the design, the biggest difference between the regular Magic V2 and the Porsche edition is that the Magic V2 RSR comes with a stylus inside the box. The stylus can be used on both cover and inner screens.

The Magic V2 RSR pays homage to Porsche cars, especially through its design.

There are other small differences between the RSR edition and the regular Magic V2. The RSR model has more storage capacity (1TB vs. 512GB) and what Honor calls an anti-scratch Nanocrystal Shield display on the cover screen. The company says the screen offers better protection from drops and scratches than regular nanocrystalline glass, thanks in part to a layer of silicon nitride on top of the glass material. The Magic V2 RSR also weighs 234 grams, which is 3 grams heavier than the Magic V2.

Aside from these differences, the Magic V2 RSR is otherwise identical to the regular Magic V2. It still has a peppy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a triple camera module (complete with a telephoto lens), and a large battery with 66-watt fast charging support. You also get 4 years of Android software upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

Honor is expected to launch the Magic V2 RSR internationally at a higher price than the Magic V2, starting at €1,700 in the UK and €1,999 in the EU.

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable is lighter than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra View all photos

