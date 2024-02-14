Sony significantly lowers PlayStation 5 sales target





Japan's Sony announced today that it has revised down its full-year sales forecast for its PlayStation 5 home game console and plans to list its financial business, which focuses on entertainment and image sensors, next year.

Sony has lowered its PS5 sales forecast for the fiscal year ending March from 25 million units to 21 million units after sales during the year-end sales season were lower than expected.

The group announced last year that it was considering a partial spin-off of its financial business, and said it planned to list Sony Financial Group in October 2025, retaining just under 20% stake.

The company's operating profit for the October-December period rose 10% to 463.3 billion yen ($3.08 billion), exceeding previous expectations, as strong results in the finance, film and music businesses offset sluggish gaming. .

Known as the inventor of the Walkman, Sony has transformed from an electronics manufacturer into an entertainment and technology giant with movies, music, games, and chips.

According to Sony, 8.2 million PlayStation 5 units were sold in the third quarter, which is the year-end sales period, compared to 7.1 million units sold in the same period last year.

Operating income in the games business decreased by about a quarter due to increased hardware losses due to promotions and decreased sales of in-house titles.

Sony has announced that sales of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which was released on October 20th, have reached 10 million copies, and the company is also releasing a slim version of the game console from November to promote sales. It is on sale.

Nintendo last week raised its full-year forecast for the Switch to 15.5 million units from the previous 15 million units as the Kyoto-based company seeks to extend the lifecycle of its aging console.

Xbox maker Microsoft is expected to share an update on its gaming business tomorrow.

Sony, a leading manufacturer of image sensors for smartphones, announced that its chip division's profit increased by 18% due to increased sales.

Last week, TSMC announced in a vote of confidence by major domestic contract chipmakers that it would build a second fab in Japan in partnership with companies including Sony.

Last month, Sony withdrew its $10 billion plan to merge its India operations with Zee Entertainment, which would have created a television giant.

Sony's stock price has risen 9% this year.

