Thanks to AI, business technology finally has its moment





Menlo Park, California. The generative AI boom reflects a period of technological innovation ideally suited to revolutionize the business world, unlike previous technology booms that favored the creation of large technology companies serving consumer markets. doing.

Hemant Taneja, managing director and CEO of venture capital firm General Catalyst, who spoke on Wall Street on Tuesday, said the era of innovation that began around 2007 saw startups take over the consumer market. The company said it used social media and app stores to help it scale.His CIO Network Summit in Menlo Park, California

This time, Taneja says, is different.

Generative AI is not well-suited to building a large audience quickly because it cannot create a platform for users. However, it is ideal for transforming large organizations by fundamentally improving the productivity of people and processes.

When the social mobile cloud started in 2007, mobile was a huge distribution advantage. He was able to acquire customers and leverage his global supply chain to build a full-stack company. AI doesn't give me any of that. That’s the real benefit of transformation,” Taneja said.

He added, “A big part of the value for me is the role of AI in transformation from both a vertical perspective and a business function perspective.” And most of our energy is in how we do it. What is the role of AI in industries such as healthcare? What is the role of AI in functions such as marketing and customer support?”

More than a year after OpenAI launched the generative AI revolution with the public availability of ChatGPT, companies continue to explore new ways to leverage the technology in areas such as customer service and software development. We are also using this technology to transform roles such as sales and marketing.

At the CIO event on Monday and Tuesday, speakers delved into how companies across industries are applying generative AI to transform their business and operating models.

Satish Muthukrishnan, chief information, digital and data officer at Ally Financial, summarizes a conversation between a caller and a customer service representative, a process that used to require manual note-taking. He said he has developed a generative AI tool. Muthukrishnan said the company still relies on human input, but approves briefs about 95% of the time.

Cisco CIO Fletcher Previn said the company is leveraging GitHub Copilot, a generative AI coding tool. Previn said that when he introduced the tool, developers accepted the generated code about 19% of the time, but that has steadily increased since then. Previn says the acceptance rate is still below 50%, but he says one of the reasons for that is skepticism on the part of developers. It was an evolution and it was still in its infancy,” he said.

Previn said the company also uses generative AI in its hiring and recruiting processes. For example, human resources departments can use it to draft emails to job candidates. AI-generated emails have higher response rates than actual humans. ” he said. I think AI probably does a better job of customizing it to the person.

Sesh Iyer, co-chair, managing director, and senior partner at BCG said that it would be applied.

Melanie Kalmer, Dow's chief information and chief digital officer, said the materials science company has about 20 potential applications for generative AI, including research into materials safety, improving profit margins and whether new materials can be patented. He said that he is targeting the following areas.

Kalmer said that while such research previously took six to eight months and required hiring an outside law firm, the company's new AI-based application allows scientists to do the work themselves. It is now possible to do this. According to Ciscos Previn, AI multiplies human potential. ” Belle Lin contributed to this article.

Email Steven Rosenbush at [email protected] and Isabelle Bousquette at [email protected].

