Domino Data Lab wins two Dresner Tech Innovation Awards





SAN FRANCISCO, February 14, 2024 — Domino Data Lab, a leading enterprise AI platform provider trusted by more than 20% of Fortune 100 companies, was recognized by Dresner Advisory Services at the 2023 Technology Innovation Awards in multiple categories: It was announced that he had been selected as a prize winner.

AI, Data Science + Machine Learning: Includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, and data mining used to analyze facts and predict future or unknown events.

ModelOps: The field of defining, implementing, monitoring, automating, and improving the life cycle of analytical models, including but not limited to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models.

The Technology Innovation Award is given to top-ranked vendors in Dresner Advisory's 2023 Wisdom of Crowdsthematic Market Report.

“We are honored to win Dresner's Technology Innovation Awards in AI, Data Science, ML and ModelOps,” said Chris Lauren, Domino's senior vice president of products. “I am passionate about our commitment to responsible AI, delivering innovative capabilities that enable our customers to successfully deliver incredibly impactful predictive and generative AI projects. We are proud. This recognition fuels our passion and we look forward to watching our customers make remarkable advances in AI.”

“In the ever-expanding realm of technological innovation, AI, data science, and machine learning form hot trending areas that continue to drive transformation. , predictive analytics, and data-driven decision making,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “The ModelOps strategic imperative highlights the critical need to operationalize ML models efficiently. We congratulate Domino on being recognized as a leader in his 2023 study. .”

Domino Enterprise AI Platform enables the world's largest companies to responsibly and cost-effectively build and operate AI at scale. Orchestrate and manage the end-to-end AI lifecycle, giving data scientists the agility and freedom they need with the control and governance that enterprises need. Teams can leverage a complete AI ecosystem with easy and open access to their favorite data, tools, and infrastructure with just a few clicks. Companies gain a system of record for all AI work and knowledge projects, assets, results, models, and best practices that foster collaboration and reuse.

Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users from all roles and industries contributed to providing a complete view of market realities, plans, and perceptions. For more information, please visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresdner Advisory Services

Dresdner Advisory Services was founded by Howard Dresdner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business advisor. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership in business intelligence (BI), performance management, and related fields.

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab enables the largest AI-driven companies to build and operate AI at scale. Domino's Enterprise AI platform combines the flexibility that AI teams need with the visibility and control that businesses need. Domino enables a repeatable, agile ML lifecycle for faster, more responsible AI impact at a lower cost. Domino enables global companies to develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, and develop more competitive products. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, NVIDIA, Snowflake, and other major investors. For more information, please visit www.domino.ai.

