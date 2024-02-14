Why Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and other Silicon Valley celebrities are fascinated by drugs





Elon Musk uses drugs. So are some people who work with Musk, including directors on Tesla's board of directors, who are said to have occasional involvement with him. These revelations haven't become the slightest bit of scandal in the media lately, but in particular a Wall Street Journal article last year about how microdosing drugs like ketamine, LSD, and shrooms are becoming popular in Silicon Valley. Some of the most famous executives in the United States were among them. industry. For many, it has become an everyday part of business, the article states. Musk famously has a prescription for ketamine and smoked a joint with Joe Rogan several years ago. Peter Thiel is funding psychedelic therapy startups and is funding doping-friendly sports competitions.

But tech's fascination with drugs is nothing new, perhaps dating back to the birth of Silicon Valley. Early experiments with psychedelics in the region helped spread interest in psychedelics to a broader audience, particularly as a tool to expand creative thinking abilities, and became part of a larger countercultural moment. . Vox spoke to John Markoff, a longtime technology journalist and author of The Dormouse: How the '60s Counterculture Shaped the Personal Computer Industry, to find out how psychedelic research in early Silicon Valley was a key to creativity. He talked about how this overlapped with his interest in exploring ideas around measurement and transhumanism. . The conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

The gist of recent articles about Musk and other famous tech figures seems to be that psychedelic ingestion is a new movement within Silicon Valley. But do you agree with that?

I don't agree with that at all. My friends partied with Elon at Burning Man. I've known about drugs for over 10 years. I think it's great that the Journal finally reported on it. There's nothing new here. Silicon Valley had a community of people exploring drugs going back to the roots of Silicon Valley.

In your book, you talk about the impact of the 1960s counterculture on Silicon Valley. How are the two related, and how do drugs play into that?

Many people believe that taking psychedelics increases creativity. It's one of the stories that's been passed down in Silicon Valley for more than a decade. In the early 1960s, a small group of engineers gathered around SRI. [Stanford Research Institute], Hewlett-Packard and Varian began experimenting with this drug. They believed it would increase creativity. They founded an organization called the International Foundation for Advanced Research. It was based in Menlo Park. They subjected his more than 300 people, mainly engineers, architects, such people, to intense training. [LSD] I tried to gain experience and measure creativity issues. They stopped because drugs became illegal in 1966. But it was one of the catalysts for this drug to penetrate the wider community, where it became a recreational drug for my generation. One of the people who took part in the experiment was Stewart Brand. Another person is Doug Engelbart, the inventor of the mouse.

Silicon Valley began to form in the mid-60s and was named Silicon Valley by journalists in 1971. At that time, many experiments of different types were being conducted around the concept of augmenting human intelligence. From religious to spiritual. People were exploring all sorts of things, and taking psychedelic drugs was one of them.

I stumbled upon the work of some social scientists at the Santa Fe Institute. The Santa Fe Institute is a scientific group that studied chaos theory. Their argument was that creativity in the sociological sense occurs at the edge of chaos, which was a perfect description of the situation in Silicon Valley in the mid-1960s. He had three laboratories around Stanford University. [John] McCarthy's Stanford AI Lab, Doug Engelbartz Center for Human Augmentation Research, and Xerox PARC. They were placed in the middle of an incredibly chaotic community around Stamford.So I think that's actually a better explanation [of creativity in Silicon Valley] Than someone takes drugs and becomes creative.

[Taking psychedelics] It reappeared in 2010 and 2011. [James] Fadiman wrote a book supporting the concept of microdosing. People tend to look at guys like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel and say, oh, that's Silicon Valley. I think this fundamentally misrepresents what Silicon Valley is, if anything, about cultural diversity. Mr. Musk and Mr. Thiel are actually outliers.

I'm fascinated by how drugs play into the myth of Silicon Valley genius. These people are creating the future, so drugs help creativity and enhance their work. Is that something you've seen often?

I think about this word a lot and it stumbles. I've seen it before. I've talked to some designers and engineers who actually believe this will help, and I've also talked to some journalists who believe it will help. I think I've only seen anecdotal information. There's also Burning Man, but Burning Man is much more diverse in terms of who participates. There is a group of technologists and entrepreneurs who have always participated in Burning Man activities, and they are not limited to Silicon Valley.

One that comes to mind is Peter Thiel, who supports a future sports organization called Enhanced Gaming. Basically, they believe it should be fair for athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs. Because it only maximizes human potential. I thought it was interesting because it sounded like an extension of the biohacking movement.

I agree with that too. Interestingly, I would like to use that word to describe it. That also applies to this community surrounding the AI ​​movement. We believe that the AI ​​movement is on the verge of the Singularity and can be used to transform humanity. The transhumanist movement is in some ways close to that. I've been watching bicycle races for a long time. They have been using drugs in all kinds of sports for a long time. News at 11 o'clock! So someone wants to put a wrap on it and make it a positive instead of a negative. That way they can get away with it.

So, is there a connection between the 1960s counterculture that you talk about in your book and today's transhumanism?

In the same year, he coined the term intelligence augmentation, the concept of augmenting humans.

I think there's a connection to the counterculture that came out of things like the Whole Earth Catalog. Stewart Brand's idea that humans are like gods and we'd better get better at it had such an aura. In the 60s and his 70s, a digital utopia existed, and the brand represented it. The Whole Earth Catalog was a technically optimistic publication that captured a slice of the counterculture. The idea was that we are tool users and computers are a universal tool. He had two laboratories on either side of the Stanford campus. John McCarthy, who coined the term artificial intelligence, thought it would take him 10 years to create a thinking machine. It was about using technology to replace humans. And on the other side of campus, in the same year, was Engelbartz's lab, where he coined the term intelligence augmentation, the concept of augmenting humans. This is a very interesting dichotomy that has defined the computer industry ever since.

It also provides a story about why people in the tech industry are drawn to drugs. When you read many articles about tech employees who have taken microdosing, or megadosing as it is commonly called, it often sounds like they are overworked, overstressed, or burnt out. These are commonplace reasons why people turn to drugs, and they're far more commonplace than, “Hey, I'm inventing a new world, so I need to perform to the best of my ability.”

If they wanted an excuse to take drugs, you can imagine them using the first part of that argument to justify their actions. That's a good basis. But if you look again at the demographics of the community, you'll see that this is a multicultural, multinational place. If you go to the Silicon Valley community, the majority of people are foreign-born. I think this is actually the most apt description of Silicon Valley, not really drug-enhanced creativity.

Yeah, and I don't even think drug use is a central part of Silicon Valley. Although it appears that a great deal of care has been taken, it is questionable how accurate that framing is.

Yeah, I think that's inaccurate. I think Steve Jobs had a reality warping effect. Jobs is the one who said LSD was one of the two or three most important things he did in his life. But I wouldn't call Jobs a drug abuser. He experimented with it at different times.

Do you think Silicon Valley is still part of the counterculture or is it more influenced by the counterculture?

No, I think there's still a thread of counterculture in Silicon Valley, a kind of worldview that certain people have. But the counterculture existed in the mid-peninsula, and ultimately he is what existed globally in the 1960s and his 1970s. But then it was adopted. Many of the ideas that emerged from the counterculture became part of mainstream culture.

In the 1960s we had a digital utopia, but in the 1980s something completely different happened. I call these people digital libertarians, the PayPal mafia. Musk, Thiel et al. They had very different values ​​set. If you want to see Silicon Valley in its purest form, I look at Apple and the fact that it was created by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. In the early days of Apple Computer, they had very different motivations. Wozniak just wanted to design computers. to share with his friends. He didn't want to start a company. He worked for Hewlett-Packard. It was Jobs who understood that there was a market and that his combination of the two best represented the Silicon Valley hacker ethic and entrepreneurial zeal. With the rise of the PayPal mafia, it took a turn in the wrong direction. Greed rules and becomes the defining value.

Especially when it comes to people like Teal, it feels more like a contrarian than a counterculture.

I still don't understand Teal. He came out of this libertarian philosophy, but I don't think libertarianism is a mainstream way of thinking in Silicon Valley. If you look at the nature of Silicon Valley, if you look at the way people vote, you'll see that it's a very progressive part of the world. Mr. Thiel is an outlier. Because he is a capitalist, he attracts a lot of attention.

Yes, we'll give you $5 a month

Yes, we'll give you $5 a month

You can use credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/2024/2/14/24067911/a-brief-history-of-silicon-valleys-fascination-with-drugs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos