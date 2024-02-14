LeaseWorks hosts first-ever Digital Transformation Innovation Summit during Aviation Economics Week





Industry experts exchange ideas on how lenders can improve their competitiveness through enhanced digital transformation

The summit brought together thought leaders and senior executives from across the aviation finance community to discuss the industry's latest innovations and best practices to help aircraft lessors accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

LeaseWorks' Innovation Summit featured industry experts covering a wide range of topics, helping attendees gain insight into how technology can help aircraft lessors optimize their internal and customer-facing digital initiatives. , said Haseem Vazhayil, CEO of LeaseWorks. Thank you to the incredible turnout and active participation of all attendees, speakers, and contributors, and for such a huge success.

From establishing key performance indicators (KPIs) to benchmark your operations to building an IT organization that supports executives' business strategies, the summit will feature highly informative keynotes, interactive sessions, and lively networking breaks. It provided unique insights into a wide range of topics. These insights were distilled into actionable goals and translated into real-world tactics. Here are some important points.

Innovation is in our DNA

Haseem Vazhayil, Chief Executive Officer of LeaseWorks, reflects on the company's 10-year journey and how innovation is at the core of the company's DNA and how the need for rapid information sharing and digital engagement drives the company. He opened the summit by presenting the following. The whole team. As artificial intelligence (AI) gains prominence, the company has invested heavily in building professional AI apps powered by Salesforce with a focus on zero data retention, allowing customers to keep their personal and confidential data at bay. You will have complete control over how your data is managed, Vazhayil said. Used and shared.

Opportunities exist for innovation to meet aviation business needs

Greg Meyer, chief information officer at Aviation Capital Groups, provides guidance on implementing modern digital solutions by detailing the elements of a successful IT strategy that effectively addresses the daily challenges faced by leasing platforms. It showed a situation where the pressure on lenders is increasing.

Meyer focused primarily on cybersecurity, providing a detailed seven-layer approach to creating a secure technology environment. He expressed concern that the aircraft leasing industry is technologically underserved and expressed optimism that opportunities exist for innovation to meet business needs. He also pointed out that the industry needs easy-to-use solutions with effective user interfaces and a focus on mobile usability.

Show people the benefits as early as possible to encourage adoption.Accuracy builds trust

A fireside chat with Splitrock Aviations' Andy Mansell delves into the latest trends, highlighting the value of having the right software to support your day-to-day operations and the importance of leveraging important patterns in your data. did. Mr. Mansell spoke about the challenges of integrating new technology into existing organizations and the important role organizational champions play in demonstrating the benefits and accuracy of new technology and encouraging adoption.

Think through system implementation and business processes

Our dynamic client panel includes Donna Marie ONeill, Head of Operations at Airborne Capital, Peter Wenham, Head of Digital at Novus Aviation Capital, Scott Boardman, VP of Marketing at Azorra, and Stephanie, Director of Business Development at Willis Lease Finance Corporation. Sutherland's perspective was featured. It provided a comprehensive view of user experience and expectations.

Sutherland emphasized the importance of engaging senior management to drive user adoption and acknowledged the need to invest significant time and effort into system implementation and business processes. Mr. Wenham shared his opinion on the importance of providing customers with comprehensive and accurate documentation to ensure that the software is used effectively and reaches its full potential. ONeill added valuable input on how peer-to-peer information sharing can speed up troubleshooting. Boardman emphasized the need to keep solutions simple, rather than using technology to create complex workarounds.

LeaseWorks is undoubtedly the best CRM in the world

Chris Rodrigues, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at SMBC Aircraft Engine Lease, discusses the evolving landscape of leasing solutions and how LeaseWorks' customizable products have positively impacted marketing teams and management efforts. provided a unique perspective. Rodriguez also provided valuable insight into the importance of synchronizing offline and online work.

Artificial intelligence applications revitalize the industry

Juan Blanco, who leads customer product architecture initiatives at LeaseWorks, provided a preview of the company's AI applications in development and shed light on its application development strategy. He divided AI into his two broad categories. One is a benign external aggregation application that provides access to aggregated external data such as 10,000 applications, fleet strategies, and similar information, and the other summarizes internal information about MR balances. , a more sensitive AI-related application. Rent collection and other internal data.

Deliver functionality, not technology

The summit concluded with Jorg Koletzki, Chief Technology Officer at AerCaps, discussing technology trends and sharing future perspectives on the digital transformation trajectory among lenders. Koletzki explained that growth is inevitable and technology systems need to focus on supporting different leasing models that allow for expansion of the platform. He argues that while AI will change the world, the fundamentals of aircraft leasing remain the same, and that organizations need to identify the precise areas and tasks that AI can support, such as data analysis, test automation, and document review. insisted. Koletzki also provided insight into how his IT organizations from five different lender business models should work together to support business strategy.

Next steps for LeaseWorks

The LeaseWorks team outlined the company's investments in expanding end-customer digital engagement and implementing enhancements to its Aeris ASSETTM and Aeris MATCHTM products. They cited customers, industry, and economic trends as key influences on product development and emphasized that LeaseWorks prioritizes product innovation, user experience, and productivity improvements to bring new products to market. Features around AI, reduced clicks for quick access to information, advanced features for predicting future engine shop visits, and a reimagination of the Productivity Wizard generated the most interest among the audience.

This summit achieves our goal of providing a vibrant and collaborative atmosphere to explore cutting-edge technology and breakthrough innovations that help lenders close the gaps in their digital transformation efforts. said Bajail.

About Leaseworks

LeaseWorks provides cloud-based products and services to the aviation leasing community, providing solutions for both lessors and airlines. Aeris MATCH helps lessors deploy their aviation assets more quickly and effectively with airlines around the world. Aeris ASSET allows both lessors and airlines to manage the complex details of aviation leases. These are the first two of a series of products that make up a full lifecycle portal for managing leased aviation assets. www.lease-works.com

