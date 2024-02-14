Simbe Robotics expands store intelligence solutions partnership with U.S. grocer SpartanNash — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





SpartanNash is many things to many people. For us, they are the ideal partner because they are innovative, customer-centric, and constantly strive to improve the experience not only for shoppers, but also for employees, merchants, and more.

That's why leaders like Tom Swanson and Masial Taibi, chief strategy and information officer and vice president, rely on our data accuracy to gain deep visibility into consumer trends and out-of-stock rates. It's great to hear you reporting great results with your analysis. , shopping behavior, etc.

Employees like Diane Olson love hearing that when they walk down the aisle. [that] Tally allows us to continue working, so we have products to sell to customers, stocked shelves, better access for our store teams, and our store teams can refocus their time on serving shoppers. It will be.

funding round

Last year, Simbe announced a $28 million Series B equity round led by Eclipse.

Brad Bogolea, CEO and co-founder of Simbe, said: “We are proud to have the support of investors like Eclipse, along with a team that recognizes the incredible potential of technology to significantly enhance retail operations and significantly improve the customer experience. I am honored to be asked to do this.”

Improving the retail experience for all retailers, their employees, and customers through AI and robotics is fundamental to Simbes’ mission, and this funding will help bring this vision and reimagined experience to even more locations around the world. You can now share it with your retail partners.

As today's retailers grapple with inaccurate shelf data and outdated inventory management processes, Simbe is completely disrupting the industry through AI and robotics and is a valuable solution to curbing these obstacles. says Jay Knafel, partner at Eclipse.

One of the most difficult aspects of full-stack systems is designing a solution that works. Not just sometimes, but all the time, in every customer environment. We were impressed when we saw the Simbes solution deployed in various store environments across the country and running completely autonomously.

Simbe has also designed the most consumer-friendly, compact robot of its kind that fits any store, any team, and can be deployed in a matter of hours. That platform and its amount of data is transforming retail, and we couldn't be more pleased to support Brad and his team.

Eclipse founding partner Lior Susan added that a significant percentage of the world's GDP is tied up in inventory.

Inventory mismanagement is a $2 trillion problem for retailers, and the industry needs better tools to help retailers understand how their stores are operating in real time to improve the in-store experience for everyone. The need is clear.

Simbe has demonstrated the power of AI and data-driven solutions to drive sales, increase profit margins, improve the resilience of the retail industry, and ultimately contribute to continued economic growth.

This funding follows a Series A in 2019 and brings Simbe's total funding to $54 million.

