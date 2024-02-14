ESMT Berlin and BCG launch index comparing European biotech innovation hubs





White paper “German biotech innovation hub divide and conquer?” ESMT Berlin’s Deep Tech Innovation Institute (DEEP) and international consulting group BCG assess and compare the effectiveness of such hubs in Europe and the United States To this end, we have introduced the Biotechnology Innovation Hub Index (BIHI).

The study focused specifically on Germany, Europe's largest economy, and found that the European hub lags behind the United States except in terms of the quality of academic research.

This pioneering research reveals a significant gap between European, particularly German, and US locations in translating academic research into successful biotech ventures. Despite having comparable performance and complementary strengths, German hubs lack effective coordination and, as a result, underperform compared to London and Paris.

The authors of the study are: Maximilian Nisslein, Consultant at BCG (Berlin), Benedikt von Bronk, Project Leader at BCG (Düsseldorf), Francis de Bellicoeur, Professor and Academic Director at DEEP, and Business Director at ESMT and Technology Chairman Joachim Faber, and Torsten Kurth. BCG Senior Partner and Managing Director (Berlin) recommends strengthening collaboration between these hubs to improve biotech innovation in Germany and Europe.

To address the direct drawbacks due to the decentralization of Germany's innovation hubs, the authors promote cooperation between hubs, harmonize innovation approaches across German hubs, and make government funding more effective for innovation processes. It is proposed to allocate strategically to the following stages.

The white paper is a call to action for German policymakers, scientists and industry players to rethink and reinvigorate the country's approach to biotechnology innovation, said Francis de Béricourt. The DEEP Institute is dedicated to promoting a more integrated approach to scientific research and commercial biotechnology operations in order to increase Germany's competitiveness in this field.

About the DEEP Institute at ESMT Berlin

ESMT Berlin's Institute for Deep Technology Innovation (DEEP) is driving deep technology innovation by creating an ecosystem that reimagines technology transfer and facilitating the global expansion of startups. Instilling entrepreneurship in science and other fields, developing unique activities across different fields with scientific, business and start-up partners, and enabling the development of a new generation of deep technology innovators in Europe.

DEEP is part of ESMT Berlin, one of the world's leading business schools with a campus in the heart of Berlin. With a focus on leadership, innovation, and analysis, our diverse faculty publishes outstanding research in top academic journals. Additionally, the International Business School provides an interdisciplinary platform for discussion between politics, business, and academia. esmt.berlin.

About BCG

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to address their most important challenges.

Solve your biggest challenges and seize your biggest opportunities. BCG was a pioneer in business strategy when he founded it in 1963. We now work closely with our clients to adopt transformative approaches aimed at benefiting all stakeholders, helping organizations grow, build sustainable competitive advantage and We aim to make a positive impact on Their diverse global team brings deep industry and functional expertise and a broad range of perspectives that challenge the status quo and spark change.

BCG provides solutions through cutting-edge management consulting, technology and design, corporate and digital ventures. They work in a unique collaborative model across the firm and across all levels of client organizations, driven by the goal of helping clients grow and making the world a better place.

