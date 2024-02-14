Accurate puzzles, frustrating feudsExBulletin





Donkey Kong is obsessed with the consumer craze for Mini Mario toys.Nintendo .

Suppose your nemesis invades a factory that manufactures luxury toys made in your likeness and escapes with dozens of toys, dropping them in a series of exotic locations. what would you do? Should I call a lawyer? police? Or chase the thief and struggle to get your goods back?

Such a farce might confront a billionaire, but in Mario vs. Donkey Kong, it troubles the iconic plumber himself. It's unclear what Mario has to do with the Mario Toy Company, which makes Clockwork Mini-Me, but he's as determined to get his fortune back as a chicken is to strangle a chick. He is working with dedication.

In this remake of the 2004 Game Boy Advance title, you control Mario through levels that are as much tactical puzzles as they are action challenges. With new cutscenes that are almost as polished as the Super Mario Bros. movies, the game is exquisitely animated and precisely designed. But as much as it's fun, it can also be frustrating, and it's when you're playing the new co-op mode that you oscillate between the two extremes the most.

While last year's Super Mario Bros. Wonder returned the series to its side-scrolling roots, Mario vs. Donkey Kong's 2D levels are typically confined to a single screen. Complete each one by flipping switches, climbing ladders, jumping on movable trash cans, and avoiding enemies like purple rhinos (no Koopas or Goombas here!).

Without the traditional Fire Flower and Power Mushroom, one wrong move could mean death. The game's shortest levels can take him less than a minute to complete, but repeated deaths eventually led him to a more forgiving “casual mode.” In this mode, when Mario dies, a bubble is created and he is safely deposited at the latest checkpoint.

Even though I have decades of Mario experience, this game forced me to relearn the basics. For example, short and long button presses jump the same height, causing me to misjudge important distances. You also cannot defeat enemies by jumping on top of them. Instead, it is often used as a platform. You can stand on them, lift them, throw them and raise your legs in new areas.

Once you have collected all six MiniMarios from around the world, you must guide them to the final puzzle stage. They will follow you without concern for safety if you coax them into collecting large capital letters that spell the word “TOY” (if you abandon them, they will also look cute and sad). shout in a loud voice). Once they're safely stowed away, you'll face off against Donkey Kong himself in a boss battle similar to the original arcade game.

If all this sounds difficult, adding a partner may help ease the situation. The second his player's Toad character can increase his jumping power, while the co-op mode also introduces silver keys to collect and gold keys that usually unlock each exit. My wife and I enjoyed the extra complexity on some levels, but on other levels it was completely life-consuming and left us disappointed. Over time, we lost the desire to play together.

Despite being tired of multiplayer gameplay, I found Mario vs. Donkey Kong to be a compact and clever game. Think of this as an amuse bouche compared to the sumptuous buffet at Super Mario Bros. Wonder. $50 is pricey for an appetizer like this, but Mario fans and puzzle gourmets will definitely enjoy it.

