Google joins mission to map global methane emissions from space





Google today announced a partnership with the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to map methane pollution and oil and gas infrastructure from space.

Google and EDF hope they can pinpoint where much of the methane emissions are escaping, and perhaps help stop them. EDF plans to launch MethaneSAT next month, a satellite that will track emissions of methane, an even more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. Meanwhile, Google uses AI to map oil and gas infrastructure and create a global map of pollution sources.

Preventing methane pollution could have an immediate and major impact on climate change

Infrastructure changes rapidly, so maps like this require continuous input to keep them up to date. But this is something our Maps and Geography organization has accumulated a lot of expertise to do, Yael Maguire, vice president and general manager of Google's Geography Sustainability team, said in a press conference. We believe this information will be extremely valuable to energy companies, researchers, and the public sector in predicting and mitigating methane emissions.

While many government and corporate efforts to tackle climate change focus on carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels, methane is responsible for about 30 percent of global warming to date. Methane is the main component of so-called natural gas, which routinely leaks along the supply chain from wells to pipelines to gas appliances. Landfills and livestock are also major sources of methane pollution.

During the first 20 years after entering the atmosphere, methane becomes 80 times more powerful than CO2 at heating the Earth. Fortunately, methane has a much shorter lifespan than carbon dioxide and can remain in the atmosphere for hundreds of years longer. Because methane pollution is powerful but short-lived, preventing methane pollution can have an immediate and large impact on climate change.

EDF's aerial data available on Earth Engine shows high-emitting sources of methane pollution as yellow dots and diffuse sources as purple and yellow heat maps. MethaneSAT uses the same technology to collect this data more frequently on a global scale. Image: Google

Stephen Hamberg, chief scientist at EDF, told Google's press conference that methane is having the biggest impact in the short term. Timing is really important. Because if we do that really quickly and dramatically reduce methane emissions, we can significantly slow the rate of warming over the next few decades.

Research by EDF and other groups shows that many countries, including the United States, are likely significantly underestimating the amount of methane leaking from oil and gas infrastructure. As a solution, EDF began working on his MethaneSAT. This is now a large-scale initiative with many prominent supporters. In partnership with the New Zealand Space Agency, Methane SAT became the country's first government-funded space mission. In 2020, the Bezos Earth Fund donated $100 million to EDF to support the Methane SAT. The satellite is scheduled to launch next month on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

MethaneSAT orbits the Earth 15 times each day, surveying methane levels in some of the world's largest oil and gas producing regions. Algorithms powered by Google Cloud allow EDF to track the amount of methane emitted over time. EDF is also working on this effort with scientists at Harvard University, the Smithsonian Institution, and their Joint Astrophysics Center. EDF has also worked with Google in the past. The company outfitted his 2013 EDF Street View car with sensors to map leaking methane.

Google uses AI to detect oil and gas infrastructure in satellite images. Image: Google

Google has now stepped in to create one of the most detailed maps ever of methane pollution and oil and gas infrastructure. Essentially, it uses the same method used to detect sidewalks and road signs from satellite images used to keep Google Maps up to date. Instead, simply train the AI ​​to identify well pads, pump jacks, storage tanks, and other fossil fuel infrastructure. Combined with methane SAT emissions data, it could reveal where this pollution is coming from and potentially prevent some of it. The United States, the world's largest gas producer, loses 6.5 million tons of leaked methane annually due to leaks alone, about 1 percent of its annual gas production.

But plugging these leaks is still not enough to meet global climate goals. Only a transition to clean energy can stop climate change in its tracks. Google has pledged to stop developing custom AI tools to help fossil fuel companies extract oil and gas in 2020, but environmentalists are urging Google to abandon existing contracts with fossil fuel companies. I keep asking.

MethaneSAT's exact launch details have not yet been announced. EDF says it should be able to start sharing some of its satellite data later this year, with a more complete picture expected next year. Hamburg says that by the end of 2025, we should have a very clear picture on a global scale from all major oil and gas basins around the world.

The data will be made available to researchers and policymakers through MethaneSAT's website and Google Earth Engine, the company's cloud-based geospatial data platform.

