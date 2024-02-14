Sony plans financial IPO in 2025 due to sluggish PS5 sales





Sony Group has announced that it will list its financial arm in October 2025 in preparation for a major capital injection after the media conglomerate lowered its earnings forecast for its core gaming division.

The company announced its plan to sell some of its shares after reporting its financial results and revising its fiscal year forecast through March. Sony Financial Group's move to go public would reverse a $3.7 billion take-private agreement signed in 2020. Sony rose 3.2% in premarket trading in New York following the announcement.

Sony lowered its sales forecast after selling 8.2 million units of its flagship PlayStation 5 in the December quarter, about 1 million fewer than analysts' average forecast. The company also forecast that it will sell 21 million units this fiscal year, lowering its previous forecast of 25 million units.

“We believe that the PS5 will enter the latter half of its life cycle. Therefore, we will place greater emphasis on the balance between profitability and sales. Therefore, we expect the annual sales pace to be in December 2019. ” (Senior Vice President Naomi Matsuoka) PS5 hardware will start to decline from next fiscal year. ”

Japanese companies are expected to have sales of $12.3 trillion ($81.7 billion) this fiscal year, down from $12.4 trillion previously. The company reported revenue of $3.75 trillion and operating profit of $463.3 billion for the quarter ending December, in line with average analysts' expectations.

This result shows that Sony spent a lot of money promoting PS5 as unit sales profitability deteriorated, but unit shipments in the quarter were far lower than expected,'' Morningstar said. Research Director Kazunori Ito said.

Despite a strong quarter in software, hardware sales were disappointing. His Marvels Spider-Man 2, which launched in October as a PS5 exclusive, sold 2.5 million copies in its first 24 hours, making it the fastest-selling debut for Sony's in-house studio. I did. This, combined with Sony's record user numbers on the PlayStation Network in December, raised hopes that the PS5 was gaining momentum after years of limited supply.

The key to driving revenue in the gaming division will be maintaining the momentum of the $499 machine. The PS5, which has been on the market since late 2020, has struggled to reach Sony users as production issues and pandemic-related shipping disruptions have limited availability. The company released an updated version of the PS5 console in October, making it more compact and more power efficient.

Rivals Nintendo and Microsoft are expected to launch new hardware in time for the holiday season, increasing the level of competition Sony faces.

Beyond the gaming sector, Sony needs to restructure its strategy in India. This comes after a planned merger between the Indian unit and media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises stalled due to disagreements over leadership. The deal was central to Japanese companies' expansion into a market of 1.4 billion people.

Although negotiations with Zee have not progressed, we believe India is a promising market with high long-term growth potential,” Chief Operating Officer Hiroki Totoki said in a post-earnings conference call. . Please consider actively. ”

Published: February 14, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

